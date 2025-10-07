With up to $54 off Loog’s kids guitars for Prime Day, it’s finally time to buy my son his first guitar

As a guitar playing parent, it’s inevitable that I was going to introduce my son Taylor to this world, and all the unbridled joy that comes with it. He’s only 3, but most days he walks around the house singing Thunderstruck and regularly shows interest in the guitars I’ve left strategically around the house. It’s time to show him the way, then. For a child of Taylor’s age and size, Loog’s kids guitar range is the ideal starting point, and right now a bunch of them are on sale for Amazon Prime Day with up to $54 off – the ideal time to get the jump on the Christmas rush.

For complete newcomers like Taylor, Loog’s range of short-scale, 3-string guitars is ideal, with everything from electrics and acoustics to ukuleles on offer. But make no mistake, these are real, playable guitars. My particular favorite is the Loog x Fender collab from a couple years back, that squeezes true Tele and Strat shapes into child-friendly dimensions.

Loog says that the three strings are “less intimidating” to new players than a full 6-string model. The strings – fretted with the help of the slim neck – are regular electric guitar strings and are geared up for standard tuning in an effort to prepare players to step up to larger instruments when they're ready.

Simplicity is key with Loog’s electric guitars, too, featuring just one pickup and a volume control.

Save $37.80 Loog Mini electric guitar: was $189 now $151.20 at Amazon The Fender models do cost a little extra, so you could consider one of Loog’s standard electrics. It’s the same deal - 3-strings, slim neck, pickup - but this time with a built-in, battery-powered speaker so they can get playing straight from the box. There’s a huge range of colors available, so you’ll have no problem finding one to suit their style.

Save $29.80 Loog Mini acoustic guitar: was $149 now $119.20 at Amazon If the idea of a built-in speaker gives you a headache, a mini acoustic is a more sedate option that’s also easier on the budget.The nylon strings should produce a pleasing warm tone, while the slimline neck is easy on the hands.

Save $23.80 Loog Beatles Mini acoustic guitar: was $159 now $135.20 at Amazon There’s a range of Beatles-branded instruments up for grabs this Prime Day, with a range of discounts. Choose from an electric guitar bundle that comes complete with a Beatles activity book, stickers, a Beatles strap, picks, and more, to acoustics adorned with cool Beatles graphics.

Top top it all off, chord flash cards and access to Loog’s learning app make any guitar a fantastic package that goes beyond festive novelty and into the realms of an instrument that plants the seed for a lifetime of love for the guitar.

Personally I can’t wait to see my son’s face on Christmas morning.

