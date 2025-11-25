From Kalamazoo with love – score a colossal $1,300 off this gorgeous Heritage semi-hollow steeped in electric guitar history for Black Friday

If you’ve had your eye on a Heritage guitar, today is the day. With an eye-watering $1,300 off the ticket price at Sweetwater , this stunning Heritage H-535 in Faded Orange is offering custom shop spec, authenticity, style, and serious history for a price you are unlikely to see again.

For guitar nerds, authenticity is everything, and Heritage Guitars has it in abundance. If you’ve followed Guitar World for a while, you probably know the backstory. Based at 225 Parsons Street in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Heritage still builds guitars in the same factory, using the same machinery, and working with the same late fifties ethos that defined Gibson’s golden era.

Save 30% ($1,300) Heritage H-535 Custom Factory Special: was $4,299 now $2,999 at Sweetwater Sound If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to grab a Heritage guitar, this is it. Sweetwater has taken a whopping $1,300 off the Heritage H-535 in Faded Orange, giving you custom shop craftsmanship for a price that rarely comes around. Built in the historic Kalamazoo factory using classic machinery and time-honored processes, the H-535 captures the soul of the late fifties ES-335. You get a premium curly maple body, vintage nitro lacquer, Heritage Custom Shop 225 Classic humbuckers, and top-tier build quality throughout.

We’re talking about the exact same physical process used for some of the most iconic guitars ever made. From solid body late fifties Les Paul models to legendary ES shapes, Heritage guitars ooze history, and playing one is a real treat.

The H-535 is the brand's take on the ES-335, built with a semi-hollow laminated premium curly maple top and back, vintage gloss nitrocellulose lacquer, a rosewood fretboard, and proprietary Heritage Custom Shop 225 Classic humbuckers. As part of the Custom Shop Factory Special range, this H-535 is top-tier, and with $1,300 off the asking price, you are not likely to find a stronger Black Friday guitar deal on an instrument of this caliber.

