Quick! 3 of our top-rated Positive Grid Spark amps have hefty Prime Day discounts until the end of today – and they all scored 4.5 stars in our reviews

This year's Prime Day guitar deals have been pretty decent, albeit with the biggest savings happening off-site at the big music retailers. That said, Amazon has a few enticing offers that are well worth shouting about, such as huge savings on a range of Positive Grid amps.

We've made no secret of our penchant for Positive Grid over the years – their range of smart amps has consistently wowed us, and they remain go-tos for many of the Guitar World team today. Now, for the rest of Prime Day, which ends today, there are some sizable discounts available at Amazon on 3 of our favorites.

At the core of the Positive Grid stable is the Spark amp line-up. For us, there's not much out there to beat the trio of the Spark Go, Spark Mini, and Spark 2 in this space. They all offer similar core functionality - with the Spark app giving players access to tones, with 33 amp models and 43 effects to choose from, alongside other features like Smart Jam and Auto Chords – but in 3 different form (and power) factors, from portable to desktop.

For Prime Day, Amazon has seen fit to discount all 3 amps. If you need any further convincing, the Spark Mini is our current favourite practice amp, the Spark Go is our go-to compact mini amp, while the Spark 2 sits pretty in our guide to the best guitar amps overall. But the deals end tonight, so if you've been undecided about whether to pick one up – or which model to buy – you only have a matter of hours to make your mind up.

Check out our video demo below to hear what these mighty amps are capable of.

Save 22% Positive Grid Spark Go: was $149 now $116 at Amazon A superb mini amp that streaks ahead of the competition. Both the black and pearl editions have a $33 discount at Amazon for the remainder of today – that's the original pre-order price and a bit of a bargain if you ask us. If you’re short on space and need something compact that still gets loud when you need it to, then we don’t think it comes any better than this incredible mini practice amp. Positive Grid Spark Go review ★★★★½

Save 22% Positive Grid Spark Mini: was $249 now $194.75 at Amazon The Spark Mini has been a runaway success, and it's easy to see why. This clever little amp gives players all the features they loved about the original but in a smaller, even more practical format - and for the rest of Prime Day you can save a hefty $54. This is an amp a number of our team members keep on their desks at all times and is their go-to practice amp. Positive Grid Spark Mini review ★★★★½