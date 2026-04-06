“I certainly didn’t know how to build a studio. It was all Donn’s magic”: Donn Landee, the engineer who masterminded 5150 Studios, and helped shape Van Halen’s sound, dies at 79

Eddie Van Halen, pictured at 5150 Studios, which he built with the help of Donn Landee

Donn Landee, a key figure behind the shaping of Van Halen’s sound, has died from natural causes aged 79, Van Halen News Desk reports.

The recording engineer was a longtime collaborator with Ted Templeman, Van Halen’s original go-to producer, and was a pivotal figure in the building of the band’s 5150 Studios in the early ‘80s.

Landee was involved in recording the band's 1978 self-titled debut album as they carved out a reputation as one of rock’s brightest new stars, and remained part of the band's inner circle for their next seven studio albums.

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When Templeman jumped ship to produce David Lee Roth's debut solo album, Eat 'Em and Smile, Landee assumed his place at the helm, co-producing 1986's 5150 and OU812 two years later.

The first Van Halen record he was not part of was 1991's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, after he abruptly left the music industry. He would, however, go on to remaster a slew of VH records later down the line.

Landee was also the one who came up with the name 5150, which he’d overheard on police radio. It referenced the California Welfare and Institutions Code for involuntary confinement of a mentally unstable person deemed to be a danger to themselves and/or others, which was ideal, given that Eddie had dubbed the studio an “asylum.”

“It was all Donn’s magic,” Eddie Van Halen told Guitar World of the mammoth task of building 5150 Studios. “When we needed to find a console, Donn said that United Western Studios had a Bill Putnam–designed Universal Audio console that we could buy that he was familiar with.

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“We went to take a look at it, and it was this old, dilapidated piece of shit that looked like it was ready to go into the trash. Donn said, ‘Let’s buy it,’ and I was going, ‘What the hell are you thinking?’ Donn used to work for the phone company, so he was an expert at wiring things.”

Vitally, this desk was almost identical to the desk that Templeman had used to record their first five albums, and Landee’s know-how helped turn Eddie’s home-studio dreams – originally intended for demo recording – into a stunning reality.

“Donn was involved with the design. I certainly didn’t know how to build a studio. It was all Donn’s magic,” Eddie told GW.

“We had grown really close and had a common vision. Everybody was afraid that Donn and I were taking control. Well…yes! That’s exactly what we did, and the results proved that we weren’t idiots. His approach to everything was genius.”

Eddie Van Halen's Home Studio (1998) | You Had To Be There - YouTube Watch On

Donn Landee might not be a household name, but he had his finger on every single guitar riff that turned the band into megastars, and the band recognized his talents ten times over.

Recently, Alter Bridge became a rare group outside of the Van Halen family to record at 5150 Studios, with Tremonti left to reflect on the “emotional” honor of tracking at the fabled home of EVH, which took a white lie to build.