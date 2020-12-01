25 epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that are still live - electric guitars, acoustics, pedals, amps and more

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday gone for another year, we've been taking a look at our favorite deals of the event. This year was the biggest to date, with some ridiculous discounts being offered left, right and center. Whether it was a new acoustic guitar, electric guitar or guitar amp you needed, there was a deal for you.

If you missed out on a new addition to your guitar collection, or that new bit of gear for your studio, there's no need to worry. There are plenty of deals still available to take advantage of. In fact, a few retailers have even extended their sales into a full 'Cyber Week'.

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals right here for you to check out. If you still haven't found what you're looking for, there are even more live deals to check out on our Cyber Monday guitar deals page.

Let's take a look!

Acoustic guitars

Fender CD-60SCE All Mahogany acoustic-electric:

Was $329.99, now $249.99

If the standard mahogany CD-60S just isn’t quite fancy enough, you’ll love this limited edition acoustic-electric option from Fender. It’s still got the same slim neck as the regular model, but the cutaway provides easy access to the upper frets making those lead lines a breeze. The electronics are courtesy of Fishman, and include a built-in tuner, so you’re all set for live performances and easy recording. Grab it today with $80 off at Musician’s Friend.View Deal

Fender CD-60S All-Mahogany: $199.99 at Guitar Center

This classic version of the CD-60S has a warm, mellow tone with plenty of punch, courtesy of the all-mahogany body and solid mahogany top. Considering this is something that you’d usually only find on guitars at twice the price, you’re getting a serious amount of guitar for the money. The neck is slim and comfortable for players of all sizes, so those awkward chord shapes will be a walk in the park. For only $199, this guitar is a steal.View Deal

Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99

You really can’t go wrong with the big ‘F’ on the headstock. The slim neck and comfortable body size mean this guitar is impossible to put down, making the Fender FA-135CE a perfect beginner instrument. Natural, Black, Sunburst and classy all-mahogany finishes are all available from Guitar Center, who are knocking off $50 off.View Deal

Guild OM-140CE acoustic: $899 , $529

Featuring a solid Sitka spruce top, solid African mahogany back and sides, a nice cutaway and a Guild/Fishman AP1 with a Sonicore pickup, the OM-140CE is already a lot of guitar for its price at $899. Now, with an astonishing $370 price cut, this sturdy acoustic offers truly unparalleled bang-for-your-buck.View Deal

Martin's Special 28 Adirondack VTS Dreadnought: $900 off

Featuring Martin’s Vintage Tone System – a unique aging process that allows Martin to recreate to an exacting degree the tone of some of their most prized guitars – the Special 28 Style Adirondack VTS dreadnought comes about as close to a 30’s-era dreadnought as you can get in a 21st century Martin. Now, with its price slashed by almost a grand, you can get that breathtaking vintage tone for $2,399, much less than the luxury car-esque prices of a '30s original.

View Deal

Martin Special 000 X Series Rosewood: $499.99

This rosewood-built stunner boasts Fishman MX electronics and Martin’s Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 strings, and comes with a soft gig bag featuring headstock, bridge, and endpin protectors, a durable water-repellent exterior and foam padding. Your prized new acoustic will be protected anywhere.View Deal

Electric guitars

D’Angelico Premier Series Atlantic: $699 , now $349, save $350

In one of the best guitar deals we’ve seen this year, D’Angelico has slashed the price of this uber-cool single-cut in half at Musician’s Friend. Just $349 gets you the Atlantic’s distinctive take on the format, which comes equipped with two coil-splittable Duncan Designed humbuckers, a satin-finished maple neck and D’Angelico’s classy headstock and ‘Stairstep’ tuners. Don’t sleep on this one – we expect these to sell out fast.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster, Black: $699 $599 at Guitar Center

Looking to snag that David Gilmour swag for less? This limited-edition black Player Strat is your ticket to Pink Floyd vibes, while its trio of articulate single coils will have your leads shining. This is a crazy diamond of a deal.View Deal

Fender Player Strat in Shell Pink: Was $724.99, now $599.99

The Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Shell Pink is a versatile guitar with loads of character in a frankly glorious color. And with $125 off the list price at Guitar Center, it’s the perfect time to dip in.View Deal

ESP LTD EC-401 Fluence Black Satin: was $899, now $699

LTD’s EC-401 is a true beast. A solid mahogany body and set mahogany neck provide a resonant and robust platform to express any musical urges, and paired with a set of Fishman Fluence pickups, every last intricacy will come through. A slim neck and slick 13.78” fretboard allows you fast and effortless access to every fret. Finished with solid hardware and Grover tuners, all you need to do is play. Save $200 at Musician’s Friend.View Deal

Bass guitars

Sterling by Music Man StingRay Bass: $799 $599, save $200

This updated take on the classic StingRay Bass outline boasts an oh-so-desirable roasted maple neck for smooth playability, while a three-band active preamp provides a wide range of tones. You can save $200 on this natural-finished beauty right now at Guitar Center.View Deal

Guitar amps

Positive Grid Spark Guitar amp: $299/£223 , now $239/£179

Positive Grid’s Spark is packed full of tones, effects and innovative features. Whether you’re using the amp’s own smart features, streaming music via Bluetooth, or using the free app to explore more tones and settings, with a sweet $60 knocked off, it’s a deal you won’t want to miss.View Deal

Vox AC30S1 1x12" combo: Was $899, now $699, save $200

A rock 'n' roll classic for less! This 1x12" Vox AC30 will have you chiming all the way to the tone-bank, with its 12AX7/EL84 valves, single channel based on the AC30 Top Boost circuit, digital reverb and Celestion speaker. With $200 off, now's your chance to add this iconic sound to your arsenal.View Deal

Positive Grid Spark amp + bag: $359/£269 , now $251/£188

Get 30% off the Positive Grid Spark guitar amp. The Spark is packed to the rafters with tones, effects and impressive features, and the free app lets you explore even more. Included in this deal is the Spark Traveler Gig Bag, so you can keep up your practice routine wherever you go.View Deal

Guitar pedals

Ibanez NTS Nu Tube Screamer: $249 $129, save $120

This radical new take on the world’s favorite overdrive pedal saw Ibanez collaborate with Korg to incorporate the latter’s Nu Tube technology, for a more, well, tube-y dynamic response. Add in true bypass switching and a mix control to blend in your clean tone, and you get a boutique overdrive at a bargain price, with an almighty $120 off at ProAudioStar.View Deal

JHS Pedals 3 Series Effects was $99, now $84.15

JHS Pedals' 3 Series sub-$100 USA-made effects just became an even better deal with 15% off at Sweetwater. Just $84.15 gets you that JHS quality with your choice of Overdrive, Distortion, Fuzz, Reverb, Delay, Compressor or Chorus.View Deal

TC Electronic pedals: were $69, now $39 each, save $30

11 of TC's well-respected effects pedals have received hefty discounts at Guitar Center, so if you're looking to expand your pedalboard, now's the time. Chorus, reverb, delay, distortion, drive, overdrive – whatever you're after, all effects are covered in one of the best deals you'll see this holiday season.View Deal

$20 off Peterson's StroboStomp HD Pedal Tuner

Featuring a high-definition LCD screen with a variable color LED backlight, user-selectable colors and three modes of operation – true bypass, buffered output and buffered monitor – this is a serious tuner. Now just $118 at Sweetwater, the StroboStomp HD will fit right into your 'board, and ensure you never tune off the mark again.View Deal

TC Electronic Ditto X4 Looper: was $259, now $199, save $60

TC’s flagship looper has had $60 knocked off the price in what’s certain to be the best looper pedal deal this season. Its no-nonsense workflow gives you two stereo loops with stop/start and undo/redo functionality for each, as well as seven onboard loop FX, and USB connectivity to load backing tracks.View Deal

Line 6's Helix Multi-Effects Pedal in Gold: $250 off

Normally, one would associate gold with something that's more expensive, not less! Now though, thanks to Guitar Center, the Line 6 Helix Gold is actually – at $1,449 – the cheapest top-of-the-line Helix out there! All those features and that classy finish at that discounted price? Yes please!View Deal

Laptops & software

Apple M1 MacBook Air: $999.99 $899 at Adorama

You rarely find brand new Apple products on sale so soon after being released, but right now for Cyber Monday you can save $100 off the new Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip - while it lasts.View Deal

BIAS Platinum bundle: $699 , now $319

Sometimes it's easier to just get the lot, and that's where the BIAS Platinum Bundle comes in. If you bought everything included here individually, it would cost you $1,429. Normally the bundled price is a decent saving at $699, but Positive grid has carved another 50% off, making this deal for the Elite versions of both BIAS products, plus all associated bundles $319! Rude not to, we say.View Deal

Guitar accessories

3 sets of Ernie Ball Regular Slinkys: $16.47 $9.99

No other string set on the market has the perfect blend of durability, performance, sound and price that Ernie Ball's Regular Slinky set brings to the table. Get three packs of these ultra-dependable strings for just $9.99 now.View Deal

Lessons

MasterClass annual membership: 2 for the price of 1

Have you always dreamed of having rock guitar lessons with Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello? Or perhaps with blues rock/jazz fusion legend Carlos Santana? Well, now you can. You'll find their in-depth lessons, along with a cornucopia of other masterclasses in subjects from business to food to sports & gaming, over at MasterClass.com. And for limited time only, you can get two annual memberships for the price of one. Don't hesitate. Expand your mind today.View Deal