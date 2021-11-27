Beginner deal alert: These Fender FA-135CE acoustic-electrics are now only $149 in this crazy post-Black Friday deal

Black Friday might be in the rear-view mirror, but the savings show no signs of slowing down. At Guitar World, we're making it our sole mission during Cyber Weekend to scour the internet and bring you the very best music deals out there.

If you're a beginner in the market for your first acoustic guitar, this one's an absolute doozy. Over at Guitar Center for a limited time only, you can get your hands on the Fender FA-135CE – a formidable and affordable strummer – for only $149.99. With a usual price of $209.99, that's a cool saving of $60, or just under 30 percent.

This guitar puts paid to any debate that you have to spend loads of money to get your hands on a good guitar. Fender has spent many decades making the best instruments possible for the lowest price, and the FA-135CE is proof of that.

Want more choice? Take a look at the best beginner acoustic guitars

Check out more of our top Cyber Monday guitar deals

Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $209.99, now $149.99 Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $209.99, now $149.99

You really can't go wrong with the big 'F' on the headstock. And as a beginner, you're looking not only for the best bang for your buck – which the FA-135CE delivers – but also guaranteed comfort and playability, which it also serves up courtesy of its slim neck and comfortable body size. Secure yours now for only $149.99.

In terms of size and shape, the FA-135CE boasts a concert body, which is smaller than typical dreadnought-sized acoustics, and a little narrower and thinner, making it perfect for beginners and players with smaller hands.

Additionally, a thin C nato neck provides supreme comfort and ergonomic playability, while its cutaway body style makes for uninhibited upper-fretboard access.

This guitar has plenty of depth and a real gutsy tone, thanks to basswood back and sides, while the laminated spruce top still provides the brightness and punch required to cut through any mix. This makes lead playing especially easy too, as you’ll never get drowned out by your bandmates.

And if you're more into the gorgeous aesthetic and warmer tone provided by mahogany wood, there's an all-mahogany option available too.

And not only that, but there's also a host of available colorways. Whether you're more into the understated natural or sunburst looks or the vibrant Surf Green and Dakota Red offered up by the guitar's limited-edition V2 version, there's a guitar for you here.

But at $149.99, these guitar's won't be around for long, so head to Guitar Center now if they sound up your street.

And if you're not sold, check out our roundup of the best Guitar Center Black Friday deals.