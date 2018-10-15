Ace Frehley Shares Official Video for "Rockin' With the Boys"

Ace Frehley has released the official video for “Rockin’ with the Boys.” The track comes off his eighth solo album, Spaceman, due out October 19 via Entertainment One.

The former Kiss guitarist unveiled the album's first single, "Bronx Boy," back in April.

You can pre-order Spaceman here, and check out the album art and track list below.

Spaceman track list:

01. Without You I'm Nothing

02. Rockin' With the Boys

03. Your Wish Is My Command

04. Bronx Boy

05. Pursuit Of Rock and Roll

06. I Wanna Go Back

07. Mission To Mars

08. Off My Back

09. Quantum Flux