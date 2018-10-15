Ace Frehley Shares Official Video for "Rockin' With the Boys"

Ace Frehley has released the official video for “Rockin’ with the Boys.” The track comes off his eighth solo album, Spaceman, due out October 19 via Entertainment One.
The former Kiss guitarist unveiled the album's first single, "Bronx Boy," back in April.
You can pre-order Spaceman here, and check out the album art and track list below.
Spaceman track list:
01. Without You I'm Nothing
02. Rockin' With the Boys
03. Your Wish Is My Command
04. Bronx Boy
05. Pursuit Of Rock and Roll
06. I Wanna Go Back
07. Mission To Mars
08. Off My Back
09. Quantum Flux