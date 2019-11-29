Get DOD's rock-solid Mini Volume pedal for just $34.99 in this unbelievable Black Friday deal

Black Friday has come, and we are starting to see some truly unbelievable deals across the web on some of the best guitar gear out there. We are working day and night to deliver you - our loyal readers - the best bargains.

Over at ProAudioStar, we are seeing some mind-blowing price drops. Like this DOD Mini Volume pedal - now only $34.99 down from $109.95. That’s a jaw-dropping $74.96 or almost 70% off!

The Mini Volume pedal features a rugged all-steel construction in a compact form-factor that will slot easily into any pedalboard.

Featuring a high-quality 500kΩ potentiometer, the Mini Volume pedal is perfect for a wide range of applications, from the stage to the studio.

At a price this good, we don’t expect this deal to be around for long. For more information, head over to ProAudioStar .

18% off guitars, amps, pedals and more at ProAudioStar

You can save 18% off any new guitar gear with the code BF18, and 5% off already-discounted gear using the code BF5. Be aware that these codes won’t work on everything, but it’s definitely worth a go at the checkout.View Deal

