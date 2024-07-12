Forget waiting for Prime Day to start, here are 5 massive savings on guitar pedals available right now

If you’re getting giddy over the idea of buying some new gear come Prime Day, then you’ll want to take a look at all the early deals available on Amazon right now. If you don’t want to wait until the Prime Day event starts properly then now’s your chance to get your hands on something early doors. As with most Prime Day deals there are only a certain number of items available, so you’ll want to move quickly to grab yours.

Traditionally Prime Day has never been a big event for if you're a guitar player looking for a bargain. Typically it's been the place to get tech items like robot hoovers, wireless earbuds, or air fryers. Over the last few years or so, I’ve noticed more and more music manufacturers getting involved in the sale, with better Prime Day guitar deals landing each year. It's making Amazon a worthwhile place to pick up a deal on some fresh guitar gear, and if you’re a pedal addict like me, you’ll love what’s on offer right now.

Prime Day is set to land on the 16th and 17th of July this year, with super savings on a whole host of guitar gear. For the moment it’s mainly based around accessories like electric guitar strings and guitar hangers , but I’ve had a scroll through thousands of items and picked out some early savings on pedals for you. No doubt there will be more available in the coming days, but for now here are 5 of my favorites to whet your appetite for the full Prime Day event.

Way Huge Atreides: Was $199.99 , now $161.10

At a push, I’d call this a synth pedal, but it’s really in a genre all of its own. The Way Huge Atreides is perfect for those otherworldly, sci-fi guitar tones, giving you a mix of envelope filter, phaser, fuzz , and octave effects. The light-up sliders give the pedal a futuristic look, but that’s nothing compared to the crazy sounds you can get out of this thing. It sounds utterly bonkers with every slide in its ‘neutral’ position, and once you start tweaking be prepared to leave the stratosphere and enter tonal insanity.

MXR Flanger: Was $189.99 , now $161.50

The MXR Flanger has got a tempting $28.49 discount at Amazon at the moment, making it excellent value for money if you want to add some swoosh to your pedalboard . The manual and width controls allow you to do dial in both subtle and complete ‘out-there’ sounds, making it extremely versatile. If you want something on your ‘board that can play multiple roles, it also does a great chorus tone, great if you want to save some space.

Catalinbread Csidman: Was $206.13 , now $157.49

Bored of tape echo emulations and super clean digital delays? Well, the Catalinbread Csidman is a totally unique delay pedal that’ll freshen up your ‘board. Delivering glitch-heavy, stuttering delays, the standard controls make it easy to dial in sounds that are completely different from the majority of delay pedals out there. It responds to your picking dynamics, giving you increasingly unnerving, feedback-induced delay throws. Not one for traditionalists, this is a pedal for those who like to stand out from the crowd.

Joyo Overdrive: Was $59.99 , now $41.99

Everyone needs a Tube Screamer-clone on their ‘board, and even at full price this Joyo Overdrive pedal is excellent value for money. Down to just $41.99 with a 30% reduction in the early Prime Day sale at Amazon, if you’re looking to fill a gap on your pedalboard or just get started building your first one, it’s a great option. Two sections give you a boost and an overdrive function, making it nice and versatile in use and essentially making it two pedals in one bright green enclosure.