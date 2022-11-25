Get AmpliTube 5 Max for a ridiculous $99 – that's $500 off! – in this Black Friday-winning deal

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

Snag every amp and effect you could ever need in the ultimate Black Friday guitar plugin deal

IK Multimedia AmpliTube 5 MAX
(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

Over the years, we've seen some impressive Black Friday guitar deals, and IK Multimedia's AmpliTube 5 Max routinely crops up with decent discounts – but never has the all-powerful plugin's price tag been slashed so comprehensively.

Right now, IK's crown jewel of FX and amp modeling is available for a mere $99 over at Guitar Center (opens in new tab) – that's an unbelievable $500 off.

At this price, we barely feel the need to justify why you'd want to invest in the most comprehensive guitar plugin suite known to man, but we'll share a few incentives all the same.

AmpliTube 5 Max is the crème de la crème of IK Multimedia's modeling expertise, cramming every single one of its standalone plugins into one all-encompassing package, including – deep breath – AmpliTube 4 Deluxe, AmpliTube Fender, AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie, AmpliTube Orange, AmpliTube Ampeg SVX, AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix Anniversary Edition, AmpliTube Slash, and AmpliTube Metal.

That means you get models of 107 classic stompboxes, 107 industry-standard amplifiers, 101 cabinets, 31 speakers, 44 rack FX and 18 microphones.

Add in IK’s ingenious Cab Room to replicate classic studio spaces, as well as an onboard eight-track recorder, and you have a one-stop shop for your every guitar recording need.

You can snap this deal up at Guitar Center (opens in new tab), but for more top bargains, check out our guide to the best Black Friday guitar deals and the best Guitar Center Black Friday deals.

