Get AmpliTube 5 Max for a ridiculous $99 – that's $500 off! – in this Black Friday-winning deal

Over the years, we've seen some impressive Black Friday guitar deals, and IK Multimedia's AmpliTube 5 Max routinely crops up with decent discounts – but never has the all-powerful plugin's price tag been slashed so comprehensively.

Right now, IK's crown jewel of FX and amp modeling is available for a mere $99 over at Guitar Center (opens in new tab) – that's an unbelievable $500 off.

At this price, we barely feel the need to justify why you'd want to invest in the most comprehensive guitar plugin suite known to man, but we'll share a few incentives all the same.

AmpliTube 5 Max is the crème de la crème of IK Multimedia's modeling expertise, cramming every single one of its standalone plugins into one all-encompassing package, including – deep breath – AmpliTube 4 Deluxe, AmpliTube Fender, AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie, AmpliTube Orange, AmpliTube Ampeg SVX, AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix Anniversary Edition, AmpliTube Slash, and AmpliTube Metal.

That means you get models of 107 classic stompboxes, 107 industry-standard amplifiers, 101 cabinets, 31 speakers, 44 rack FX and 18 microphones.

Add in IK’s ingenious Cab Room to replicate classic studio spaces, as well as an onboard eight-track recorder, and you have a one-stop shop for your every guitar recording need.

