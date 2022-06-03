NAMM 2022: Ashdown celebrates its 25th anniversary with new EVO V and ABM-400 Limited Edition bass amp heads

NAMM 2022: We've covered a wealth of new electric guitar gear unveiled at this year's NAMM show, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been some stellar offerings for bass guitar players as well.

And now, Ashdown is getting in on the action with two new bass amp heads: the EVO V and ABM-400 Limited Edition.

There's plenty of specs to get through here, so let's dive in below.

Ashdown EVO V

An evolution of Ashdown's ABM (Ashdown Bass Magnifier) platform – the EVO V has undergone a slight visual overhaul, with a new all-black design replacing the amp's traditional ice blue front panel.

The first ABM amp to feature VU meters for both input and output signals, the EVO V packs 750W, promising “stunning power and response," as well as mains voltage switching, temperature-controlled low noise cooling and a transformer-isolated DI output, in addition to previously found specs like a nine-band EQ, 12AX7-powered Valve Drive, onboard compressor and sub-harmonic control.

“Like everything we do, the ABM EVO V is developed in response to the needs of our customers,” says Ashdown Managing Director Dan Gooday. “An increasing number of players have been asking if we can bridge the dual output sections of our ABM 1200 head. The new ABM EVO V answers that need for more power and dynamics.”

The pricing and general availability of the Ashdown EVO V have yet to be confirmed.

Ashdown ABM-400 Limited Edition

To mark its 25th anniversary, Ashdown has produced 100 limited-edition ABM-400 amp heads, hand numbered and signed by Ashdown founder Mark Gooday.

Features include a seven-band EQ section – which combines simple rotary controls for Bass, Middle and Treble with pairs of sliders between the knobs for “more sophisticated control” – as well as an onboard sub-harmonic generator, 400W, high-headroom power stage, and a variable Valve Drive control for a range of core tones “from clean and punchy to warm and grinding."

There's also a balanced DI output on the front panel, as well as an FX send and return on the back, a pair of Speakon speaker outputs, a line input, and a jack for the included four-way footswitch, which controls EQ, sub harmonics, Valve Drive, and a fixed level of soft compression. Its rear panel also features a low-noise, twin fan intelligent cooling system.



“Owners of this landmark amplifier will join a stellar community of ABM fans including Nate Mendel from the Foo Fighters, Pink Floyd’s Guy Pratt, Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath and countless others” comments Dan Gooday.

“A lot has changed in twenty-five years, but the essence of the Ashdown Bass Magnifier has remained constant, and the ABM-400 Ltd Edition is the perfect celebration of this iconic bass amp.”

While pricing and availability have also yet to be confirmed for the ABM-400 Limited Edition, we do know that it'll come with a custom flight case, a personal note of thanks, and even a video of the amp as it's packed for dispatch.

