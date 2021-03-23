b3 Guitars claims its new SL59 double-cut is “the definition of a ‘Burst killer’”

Following the arrival of its double-cut SL-K and headless UltraModern electric guitars in late 2020, b3 Guitars has unveiled its latest model, the SL59 – which it touts as “the definition of a ‘Burst killer’”.

Designed by Masterbuilder Gene Baker, the new model is available in either Faded Cherry or Dirty Lemon, and features a mahogany body with an Eastern maple top, Brazilian rosewood fingerboard and a Holly headstock Veneer.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: b3 Guitars) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: b3 Guitars) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: b3 Guitars) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: b3 Guitars)

The Sl59's electronics include a pair of b3-designed PAF humbucker pickups and Bumble Bee capacitors, controlled via two volume and two tone knobs.

Other features include a deep-set neck tenon, a 17-degree headstock angle, a TonePros AVR-II bridge with an aluminum tailpiece, Les Paul-style inlays and tortoise side dots.

The SL59 has several customization options, and starts at $6,400. For more information, head over to b3 Guitars.