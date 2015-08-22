Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time Poll: "Angie" Vs. "Crazy on You"

There’s no doubt that acoustic songs have played a lead role in in rock and roll.

And while we’ve talked about many of these songs and their origins, taught you how to play them and shared many a thought about ‘em, we think it’s time to get down to brass tacks.

While it’s been ridiculously hard to whittle our list down, we now present you with what we think are some of the best acoustic rock songs of all time.

Over the next several weeks we’ll be giving you a chance to vote for your favorites as we aim to name the Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time presented by TC Electronic!

So come back every day and vote. And check out today’s entries below.

"ANGIE," ROLLING STONES

Goats Head Soup (1973)

Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and released in the summer of 1973, “Angie" soared to the top of the Billboard charts.

The acoustic ballad pays ode to the end of a romance, with many having speculated the subject of the song is actress Angie Dickinson. Richards wrote in his autobiography that Angie is actually a pseudonym for heroin, with the hit song being about his attempt to quit using the hard drug while he was detoxing overseas.

Whatever the subject of the song may truly be, “Angie” was a hit song for the Stones and has been a regular on their concert sets since the release.

”CRAZY ON YOU," HEART

Dreamboat Annie (1976)

Beginning with an impressive acoustic guitar intro by Nancy Wilson followed by words of lust and the desire sang by Ann Wilson, Heart debuted strong with their first American single.

Off of 'Dreamboat Annie,' released in 1976, the song was played heavily on the airwaves and received attention because of a rarity at the time—the guitar player was female.

Nancy Wilson remarked that the quick acoustic rhythm intro was inspired by “Question” by the Moody Blues. The lyrics were written about the stress that social unrest and the Vietnam War had caused in the U.S. in the early Seventies, and the want to forget about it all in the heat of the moment. Although only peaking at Number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Crazy on You” still remains a Heart classic.

