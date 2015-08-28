Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time Poll: "Blackbird" Vs. "Layla (Unplugged)"

There’s no doubt that acoustic songs have played a lead role in in rock and roll.

And while we’ve talked about many of these songs and their origins, taught you how to play them and shared many a thought about ‘em, we think it’s time to get down to brass tacks.

While it’s been ridiculously hard to whittle our list down, we now present you with what we think are some of the best acoustic rock songs of all time.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll be giving you a chance to vote for your favorites as we aim to name the Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time, presented by TC Electronic!

So come back every day and vote. And check out today’s entries below.

”BLACKBIRD,” THE BEATLES

The Beatles (1968)

The classic tune “Blackbird” was written by Paul McCartney in lieu of the escalating racial tensions in the U.S. at the time.

McCartney said on a radio show interview that “the whole idea of ‘you were only waiting for this moment to arise’ was about, you know, the black people’s struggle in the Southern states, and I was using the symbolism of a blackbird.”

“Blackbird” is truly an acoustic masterpiece, with the simplicity of an acoustic guitar, foot tapping, birdsongs and powerful lyrics.

”LAYLA (UNPLUGGED),” ERIC CLAPTON

Unplugged (1992)

“Layla (Unplugged)” is an acoustic take on the original 1970 record by Eric Clapton’s former band, Derek and the Dominos.

The track won a Grammy in 1992 for Best Rock Song, which has been documented a one of the biggest upsets in Grammy history because it beat out Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

This newer arrangement is slowed down and mellowed out, with the focus on the rolling acoustic guitar and emotional, somber vocal performance.

VOTE NOW:

The Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time