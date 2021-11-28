Looking for the best multi-effects pedal and amp modeler deals this Cyber Monday? We’ve got you covered

As we tirelessly scout out the best Cyber Monday guitar deals, there’s one piece of gear in particular we know you’re all after: this year’s top modelers – amp modelers and multi-effects pedals, to be precise.

And while these in-demand floor units are rarely, if ever, discounted, we’ve spotted enough hot offers for us to round them up in a handy guide for FX-savvy bargain hunters like yourself.

Headline deals include TC Electronic’s Plethora X5, which has had a healthy $150 knocked off the asking price, while gear from Line 6 and Neural DSP comes with substantial freebies rather than any discounts.

Perhaps most enticing, however, is Line 6’s offer on its flagship Helix and Helix LT, which nets you a free Helix Native plugin and Cubase Elements, worth $499, while opting for POD Go or HX Stomp models rewards you with a natty HX Messenger Bag, for the grand total of zero extra dollars.

But the real hot-ticket item is Neural DSP’s much-hyped Quad Cortex, and while there’s no money off, you can secure a mighty fine GigCase, worth $119, when you fork out for the amp modeler du jour.

Head on down the page for more info on all these deals – you’re not going to find better deals on any of these do-it-all wonderboxes any time soon, so now’s the time to strike… especially if you have a penchant for stylish carry cases.

Line 6 Helix: free Helix Native & Cubase Elements Line 6 Helix: free Helix Native & Cubase Elements

The Helix is Line 6’s flagship guitar processor, packing a dizzying array of ultra-accurate amp and effects models, all navigated via an intuitive interface that makes dialing in its tonal delights a breeze. For Cyber Monday, you can also equip yourself with the Helix Native plugin, which injects the unit’s gold-standard tones into your DAW, as well as a whole DAW, Cubase Elements, with your purchase. It’s the perfect way to get into recording – and it’s included free!

Line 6 Helix LT: free Helix Native & Cubase Elements Line 6 Helix LT: free Helix Native & Cubase Elements

The LT sacrifices a few of the full-fat Helix’s lesser-used features – aux and mic inputs, external amp switching and scribble strips – but for the vast majority of players, it delivers all the tones and flexibility you could possibly desire, and at $999, it’s $500 cheaper, too. Add in a free Helix Native plugin and Cubase Elements DAW, and it’s a no-brainer.

Neural DSP Quad Cortex: free GigCase worth $119 Neural DSP Quad Cortex: free GigCase worth $119

Here it is: the floor modeler all the bad guys want. The Quad Cortex has proven so immensely popular that Neural DSP can’t make enough, so the sooner you buy into its truly awesome power, the less time you have to wait to glide your fingers over its delectable 7-inch touchscreen display and harness its jaw-dropping tonal realism. But if you’ve been holding out for a special deal, now’s the time to buy. Dropping the $1,849 asking price – not bad for every tone you ever wanted – nets you a sweet GigCase over at Sweetwater. Said GigCase is specially designed for the Quad Cortex, with a clamshell design, shoulder strap and internal accessory pouch. Of all the carry cases we’ve admired, this has a true air of refinement, befitting of the floor unit it’s designed to hold.

TC Electronic Plethora X5: was $549, now $399 TC Electronic Plethora X5: was $549, now $399

Ever felt like you just want all the pedals, all the time? We feel your pain – and that’s why we’re stoked to see TC’s Plethora multi-effects unit on sale with Sweetwater. The X5 is capable of delivering 5 simultaneous effects, and has 15 TonePrints per effect, meaning you’ll probably never run out of combinations to try. It also has 127 custom pedalboard presets, cab sims, an FX loop, Bluetooth and MIDI in and thru. Save $150 on the most versatile TC pedal on the market.

Line 6 HX Stomp: free bag worth $79 Line 6 HX Stomp: free bag worth $79

Gotta get those sweet Helix tones, but want to integrate them with your existing pedalboard? Line 6 has got you: that’s precisely what the HX Stomp sets out to achieve. It’s the most tone per inch you’ll find on the market, with an astonishing level of flexibility given its diminutive stature. Buy it now and you’ll get a luxurious, luggage-grade HX Messenger Bag, which can not only fit your new favorite multi-FX and amp modeler, but all your cables and power supplies besides. Lovely.

Line 6 HX Stomp XL: free bag worth $79 Line 6 HX Stomp XL: free bag worth $79

If you like the idea of the HX Stomp, but your insatiable lust for footswitches has you craving a higher shoe-to-click ratio, the XL is yer boy. Eight footswitches in a space-sensitive enclosure, complete with the same awe-inspiring feature set as its lil’ brother, supersizes the HX Stomp format in every sense. But don’t worry: all that functionality will still fit in its chic HX Messenger Bag, normally $79, but included gratis for a limited time only.

Line 6 POD Go: free bag worth $69 Line 6 POD Go: free bag worth $69

The POD Go is the cheapest entry point to Line 6’s cutting-edge HX family of tones, so you get all the amp-modeling goodness, based on real tube tone, as well as Line 6’s sterling effects legacy, all in a gig-ready floor unit complete with expression pedal. It’s enough to provide your entire rig in one box, but how are you going to transport it? Guitar Center’s got you covered with this sweet Line 6 shoulder bag, which is foam-padded, custom-designed to fit the POD Go like a glove, and included for absolutely nothing. Kerching!