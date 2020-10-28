Black Friday is coming – and Fender’s Game of Thrones models have had their prices slashed by up to $8,000

Black Friday guitar deals may be on the horizon, but – hold the door! – if you’ve got the budget of a Lannister right now (if not the house loyalty) you may be interested to know that there are huge discounts available on Fender’s ultra-collectible Game of Thrones electric guitars over at Guitar Center.

The House Stark Telecaster has had $6,000 lopped off its asking price, bringing it down to $19,000, while the House Targaryen Stratocaster is down $8,000 to $27,000. Before you ask, the House Lannister Jazzmaster is sold out.

Launched to commemorate the final season of the insanely popular HBO series, these luxuriously appointed guitars were built by Fender Custom Shop builder Ron Thorn to replicate the costumes and props used on set.

(Image credit: Fender)

The House Stark Telecaster boasts a lightweight swamp ash body, weathered with inlaid sterling silver perfling.

It features a maple neck with ebony fingerboard and engraved sterling silver Dire Wolf sigil inlay on the first fret, and an embossed nickel silver version on the pickguard.

You also get hand-engraved knobs, an etched neckplate and a case with faux wolf fur lining. Noice.

(Image credit: Fender)

The House Targaryen Strat packs – what else – carved dragon scales across the front and back of its alder body, while there’s a hand-cut and engraved sterling silver three-headed dragon sigil inlay on the first fret, as well as a hand-tooled and stained leather pickguard that also features the Targaryen sigil.

There’s also an etched neckplate, maple neck with ebony fretboard, and a case with all-black reptile design. Hot stuff.

To get hold of these highly limited electrics, head over to Guitar Center – and for more offers from the US retail behemoth, check out our guide to Guitar Center Black Friday deals.

Fender Game of Thrones House Stark Telecaster $25k $19k

Show your loyalty to House Stark with this meticulously put-together Custom Shop creation, a collector’s showpiece adorned with hand-crafted touches true to the Game of Thrones TV show. It’s expensive, sure, but it’s also undergone a $6,000 price cut.View Deal