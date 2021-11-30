Trending

Get the perfect practice amp for just $119 with this still-live Cyber Monday deal on Blackstar's ID:Core 10 V3 Oxblood

The ID:Core 10 V3 is one of our favorite small amps on the market, and Guitar Center's cut its price by $50

Blackstar's ID:Core 10 amplifier
Blackstar first unveiled its super-affordable ID:Core V3 series of guitar amps back in January, and all of them – particularly the ID:Core 10 – quickly became some of our favorite amps on the market. That's why we're delighted to inform you that – as we perused the many Cyber Monday guitar deals floating around the interwebs – we found a dynamite, $50 sale on the ID:Core 10 in Oxblood at Guitar Center that's still live.

Already a steal at its usual price of $169, the deal brings the ID:Core 10's price down to an amazingly low $119.

For that price you get one of the best beginner guitar amps – one that sounds great, is a cinch to use and comes loaded with cool effects.

The ID:Core 10 is a do-it-all amp that's not only ideal for those just starting their guitar journey, it's also perfect for seasoned six-stringers looking for the right busking or practice amp. No matter what your experience level is, at $119 from Guitar Center, it's a steal.

The amp comes with Blackstar's Cab Rig Lite feature, which lets users tweak virtual mic placement, the company's free Architect software – which allows for cab simulation for recording, "deep editing" and patch management – and a TRRS 3.5mm input/output for easy smartphone compatibility.

The five onboard amp models can take you anywhere from the glassiest of cleans to the nastiest of high-gain shrieks, while the reverb, delay, chorus and auto-wah effects allow for further sonic exploration.

Though its a thoroughly 21st century creation, the Oxblood-finished version discounted here gives the amp some vintage visual flair to go with all that modern tech.

Simply put, the latest incarnation of the ID:Core 10 is a do-it-all amp that's not only ideal for those just starting their guitar journey, it's also perfect for seasoned six-stringers looking for the right busking or practice amp. No matter what you want to use it for, at $119, it's a steal, so waste no time and get yours at Guitar Center while it's still in stock.

Of course, be sure to also take a look at our Cyber Monday guitar deals page. While the day itself might be over, the sales certainly aren't!

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.