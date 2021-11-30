Get the perfect practice amp for just $119 with this still-live Cyber Monday deal on Blackstar's ID:Core 10 V3 Oxblood

Blackstar first unveiled its super-affordable ID:Core V3 series of guitar amps back in January, and all of them – particularly the ID:Core 10 – quickly became some of our favorite amps on the market. That's why we're delighted to inform you that – as we perused the many Cyber Monday guitar deals floating around the interwebs – we found a dynamite, $50 sale on the ID:Core 10 in Oxblood at Guitar Center that's still live.

Already a steal at its usual price of $169, the deal brings the ID:Core 10's price down to an amazingly low $119.

For that price you get one of the best beginner guitar amps – one that sounds great, is a cinch to use and comes loaded with cool effects.

The ID:Core 10 is a do-it-all amp that's not only ideal for those just starting their guitar journey, it's also perfect for seasoned six-stringers looking for the right busking or practice amp. No matter what your experience level is, at $119 from Guitar Center, it's a steal.

The amp comes with Blackstar's Cab Rig Lite feature, which lets users tweak virtual mic placement, the company's free Architect software – which allows for cab simulation for recording, "deep editing" and patch management – and a TRRS 3.5mm input/output for easy smartphone compatibility.

The five onboard amp models can take you anywhere from the glassiest of cleans to the nastiest of high-gain shrieks, while the reverb, delay, chorus and auto-wah effects allow for further sonic exploration.

Though its a thoroughly 21st century creation, the Oxblood-finished version discounted here gives the amp some vintage visual flair to go with all that modern tech.

Of course, be sure to also take a look at our Cyber Monday guitar deals page. While the day itself might be over, the sales certainly aren't!