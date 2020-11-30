Bring order to your pedals for an attractive price this Cyber Monday with 15% off all Temple Audio pedalboards and accessories

Given all of the attractive Cyber Monday guitar deals floating around, you may recently have found yourself with more effects units in your collection than you're used to. With more pedals, of course, also comes a greater need to efficiently organize them, which is why we're excited that all Temple Audio pedalboards and accessories are currently being sold at a 15% discount at Sweetwater.

Temple Audio uses a smart design that affixes pedals via a zip tie or pedal mounts instead of the usual Velcro, while its modular system means for smooth operation no matter what pedalboard configuration you happen to have.

Temple Audio gear: 15% off all pedalboards and accessories

What's more, this super-attractive blanket discount applies to more than 70 (!) of Temple Audio's products in total, meaning great prices on all of the company’s cases, light strips and patch bays. All told, you can have your pedalboard running like a charm, and for a lot less money than you'd normally be spending.

Temple's tour-friendly flight cases have also had their prices slashed, so your guitars'll be snug and safe for a better value even when the road or sky gets bumpy (that is, when we can tour again.)

Intrigued by these discounts? You'll probably find other sales to enjoy at our Sweetwater Cyber Monday guitar deals hub, too!

