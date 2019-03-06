Coheed and Cambria Share New “True Ugly” Video

Coheed and Cambria have shared the official video for “True Ugly,” off of their most recent album, The Unheavenly Creatures. You can watch the concert clip, directed by Coheed frontman Claudio Sanchez and Ernie Falconer, above.
Coheed and Cambria also recently announced the Unheavenly Skye Tour with Mastodon, a 26-city outing that will see the bands perform in large theaters and outdoor amphitheaters this summer. Support for all shows will come from Every Time I Die.
You can check out the full itinerary below.
The Unheavenly Skye Tour dates:
May 28 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater
May 29 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre
May 31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Jun. 01 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville
Jun. 02 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
Jun. 04 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Jun. 06 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Jun. 07 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
Jun. 08 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Jun. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Outdoors
Jun. 11 - Detroit, MI - Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Jun. 13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah’s Council Bluffs - Stir Cove
Jun. 14 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Jun. 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Jun. 18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Jun. 19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Jun. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair
Jun. 22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park
Jun. 23 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
Jun. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
Jun. 26 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - Park at the Park
Jun. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
Jun. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
Jun. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
Jul. 02 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater / Austin360 Amphitheater
Jul. 03 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory