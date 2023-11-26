The best discounts I've seen this Cyber Monday are almost all on bass guitars – with up to 44% off some of our best-reviewed models

It's a sad fact that bassists do not always get the spotlight they deserve and, sometimes, it can feel that way when it comes to gear coverage, too. There is therefore a sense of poetic justice to the fact that, this Cyber Monday, many of the best discounts are to be found on bass guitars.

I'm not quite sure what’s going on – whether this is the inevitable fall-out of the post-Covid bass boom, the market has hit a saturation point, or maybe it’s just retailers clearing shelves for the holiday season – but I’ve just spent a few hours looking around and there are some huge bargains out there right now.

What’s more, the vast majority of the picks below have also received four stars or more from our expert reviews team, suggesting there is real value to be had here.

Over at Fender and Guitar Center, there are some significant discounts on Vintera bass models, plus superb savings to be had from Squier as it draws its 40th Anniversary celebration (and the associated limited-edition bass models) to a close.

For me, though, the combination of vintage looks and a 44% discount – the biggest I've spotted on anything anywhere this weekend – means Hagstrom’s Viking short-scale is well-worth considering. Similarly, you can bag $500 off Guild’s Starfire Bass II – another much-loved, retro semi-hollow short-scale.

Take a look below to see what else I’ve found digging through the virtual aisles of Guitar Center, Sweetwater and more…

Fender Vintera ’70s Jazz Bass: was $1,249 , now $874

Much like the Classic Vibes available in the Squier line-up, the Vintera brief is offering vintage feel and tone, with modern conveniences. They are made in Fender’s much-lauded Mexico facility and, while we’ve not reviewed this exact model, its sibling, the Vintera ’60s Jazz Bass, got a 4.5/5 star review – with our expert noting, “The Vintera’s playability is very pleasing – there’s something extremely satisfying about picking up a Jazz from a new range and finding that all the classic hallmarks are there.” You can expect the same thing from the ’70s Jazz, and right now you can bag a $125 discount over at Guitar Center .

If you’re interested in the Vintera range, Fender has its own discounts available when you order direct. We particularly like the look of the Vintera ’60s Mustang Bass, currently reduced from $1,149 to $804 . At a similar price point,, there’s a serious saving ($350) to be had on the stripped-back Aerodyne Special Jazz Bass – now $999, down from $1,349 .

Here are some other bass bargains catching our eye…

Guild Starfire Bass II: was $1,499 , now $999

Available with a massive $500 discount – that’s 33% off the original price – this semi-hollow short-scale Starfire Bass has a classic yet characterful profile, and we love that Emerald Green finish. If you’re unfamiliar with the Starfire Bass II, it was beloved by Jefferson Airplane’s Jack Casady and the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh. This modern remake has got a great neck on it, while BiSonic pickups are brilliantly responsive – and sound superb when paired. In our review, the Starfire Bass II scored 4.5/5 and was called “a beautiful recreation of a classic”. With $500 off the list price , we’re surprised this is still available, frankly.

Squier 40th Anniversary P-Bass: was $499 , now $349

End-of-the-line, limited-edition ranges can be a solid bet if you’re looking for value over Cyber Weekend, as retailers like to clear them out ahead of the following year’s ranges arriving. Squier celebrated its 40th Anniversary this year with a stunning gold Precision bass. It’s now on sale and represents a good opportunity for a bargain, with a $150 discount, taking it to $349. “If I had to use one word to describe the sound of the Squier Precision, it would be ‘authentic’,” says our review of the 40th Anniversary P-Bass. “It’s loud and proud, and in a straight fight with my 20-year-old Fender P, easily holds its own.” If you prefer a J-bass, or the gold is a bit much for you, then the sunburst 40th Anniversary Jazz also in the sale, again for $349 – a $150 discount.

Ibanez TMB100: was $249 now $199

One of our favorite budget bass guitars, the TMB100 features Ibanez's uber-cool Talman offset body shape, as well as some of the most versatile electronics on a bass in this price range, with a P/J pickup combination and a custom two-band active EQ. With a tasty $50 discount over at Musician's Friend, this is a no-brainer for anyone taking their first steps on the instrument or seeking a new tone for their arsenal.

Spector Euro 4 LX Bass: was $2,699 , now $2,399

These Czech Republic builds offer a more affordable, but still high-quality take on Spector’s US-made basses (hence the Euro moniker). The Euro 4 LX uses an alder body, with a walnut veneer and figured maple top – all rendered in a stunning Dark Cherry satin finish. It’s loaded with a combination of EMG’s P- and J-style active pickups and super solid components. Its sister model, the Euro RST reviewed very well, and this is a seriously chunky discount, knocking $300 off the usual price .

Schecter Guitar Research C-4 GT: $1,149 , $819

The C-4 GT’s racing car looks hint at a model that is designed for high performance and that’s certainly the case when you look at the spec, too. We can’t show its full glory here, but that mahogany body is capped with maple and features some stunning ergonomic carving, ensuring comfort and great upper-fret access. Then there’s a super-quick ultra-thin C profile maple neck with ebony fretboard and a pair of EMG humbuckers. It’s a sleek machine but one that does not carry a sports car price tag, especially with that gigantic $330 discount .

Fender Vintera '60s Mustang Bass: $1,149 , $804

The Mustang Bass has made quite the impact since it was released back in '64, finding its way into the hands of everyone from Tina Weymouth of the Talking Heads, Bill Wyman of The Rolling Stones and even Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance – and now you can join the club for a less, with 30% off while stocks last. Price check: Sweetwater $804.99

PRS SE Kestrel: was $899 , now $699

PRS isn’t necessarily the first name that you’d think of when buying a mid-priced bass guitar, but the brand set out to change that in 2020, with the arrival of the SE Kestrel and Kingfisher models. The Kestrel is currently available with a chunky $200 discount and channels some J-bass style into the PRS line and looks superb for it. Aside from an easily remedied string setup tweak, we really rated this model when we tested it upon its launch. The firm’s finish quality is second-to-none and there’s a huge range of highly useable tones on offer here, all of which means it’s well worth a look for the price – particularly that price.

Fender Player Jazz Bass: was $829 now $699

You can bag this Blue Burst beauty, which provides all the trademark Jazz swagger, for just $649 from Musician's Friend – making it one of the cheapest Fender Jazz Basses on the market right now, thanks to a $130 discount. Two single-coils, a 9.5" radius maple fretboard and a comfortable C-shape neck make for one delightful-sounding, ultra-comfortable playing experience. Oh, and did we mention that finish?

Fender Player Precision Bass: was $824 , now $649

Available in a limited-edition – and luxurious – Ocean Turquoise finish, this P-Bass is part of Fender's best-selling Player range, which tailors the format for modern players. Its punchy split-coil middle pickup will sound right at home serving up slaps or rustling up in-the-pocket lines, and the C-profile neck will have you gliding up the 'board with ultimate ease. With a $175 discount at Musician's Friend, it's one of the cheapest Precision Basses currently on the market.

Sterling by Music Man StingRay Ray4 $349 $249

The StingRay is one of the all-time iconic bass designs and this single-pickup import version by Music Man’s Sterling sub-brand offers an affordable take on that build – using a basswood body, active preamp and low-noise humbucker – at a price point that was seriously good value to begin with. Now, we’ve spotted it discounted by a mammoth 30% over at Guitar Center , meaning you can scoop one up for just $249.99. If you’re after a little more flexibility, you can also bag $120 off the HH version, currently available for $309 .

Squier Classic Vibe '60s Precision Bass: $449 $349

Squier’s Classic Vibe instruments have rewritten the rulebook when it comes to vintage feel and value for money in the affordable end of the bass and guitar market. The ’60s Precision Bass is no exception. Our review named it “one of the best pound-for-dollar models you can get”, noting it boasts “build quality and attention to detail that far exceed what you’d expect for the price.” Now this Limited Edition Sonic Blue option is 25% cheaper at just $349.99 – whether you’re a beginner looking to buy something that lasts, or a seasoned player after a new option or backup bass, this is a superb opportunity to snap one up.