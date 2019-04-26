Dark Sky Choir Unveil New Music Video for "Static Death"

Dark Sky Choir have released a new music video for the song "Static Death," and you can watch it above. The video was directed by Disturbed’s John Moyer along with Paul Gervasi.

"Static Death" is the first single from the band's upcoming album End of Days, which is set to release May 8. The album was produced by John Moyer, mixed by Augustus Cryns, and mastered by Howie Weinberg.

Featuring vocalist Brian Allen (Vicious Rumors), guitarist Ira Black (Lizzy Borden, Dokken, Metal Church), bassist Percy Trayanov (Madame Mayhem), and drummer Mike Sakowski (Exxplorer), Dark Sky Choir bring years of live and recording experience to the stage with their own brand of high-octane hard rock and metal.

The band is currently on a U.S. tour with Bobaflex, and will make appearances at Denmark's Metal Magic Festival, Germany's In Flammen Metal Festival, and South Korea's Jisa Rockfest this July. Dark Sky Choir have also announced an outing with Queensrÿche and Firewind, with dates slated for November and December.

To find out more, head over to darkskychoir.com.