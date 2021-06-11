Dave Grohl says surviving Nirvana members have recorded “really cool” new music

Foo Fighters electric guitar player Pat Smear recently told Howard Stern that he and his former Nirvana band mates, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, still sometimes get together in private to run through some of their old band’s tunes.

Now, in another new interview with Stern, Grohl has revealed that the trio not only jam together on old material, but have also recorded some “really cool” new music.

“Krist Novoselic is a pilot, he flies his own plane,” Grohl said. “He lives up in the Pacific Northwest and whenever he comes down to Los Angeles, we always love to see each other and we’ll have dinner.

“Last time he was here I made dinner for us and we hung out. Pat‘s always around and the three of us, you know we like to just, we like to be together. We like to see each other and if there are instruments around or a studio that’s available, we’ll just get together and kind of jam, you know?

He continued, “We don’t, like, run through a big old Nirvana setlist but we do like to fool around and sometimes as we’re fooling around, songs happen. And you know if we’re in a studio we’ll record them. So we’ve recorded some stuff that’s really cool. But we’ve never done anything with it… it’s more just like friends, jamming around, it doesn’t really seem like any sort of like big official reunion.”

As for whether he handles vocals on the jams, Grohl said, “Well, no I’m just playing the drums. We don’t have a singer. So, it’s like, we kind of record these instrumentals and just mess around. It’s very casual. There’s no pressure on us to do something that the world will have to hear.

“It’s more really just for fun, and a lot of it’s really cool. It reminds you that when the three of us get together in a room and start playing, it sounds like it did. It sounds like it used to. When we put the three of us in a room and it makes that noise, it still does.”