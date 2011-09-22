Disturbed Reveal Cover Art for Upcoming B-Sides Compilation, 'The Lost Children'

Disturbed have just unveiled the cover art for their upcoming B-sides compilation, The Lost Children, which you can check out below.

The Lost Children is set for release on November 8 (instead of the previously reported Nov. 15), and you can check out the full track listing -- including Judas Priest and Faith No More covers -- here.

The band are expected to take an extended hiatus beginning later this year.

Singer David Draiman has made it clear to fans that the hiatus is not due to internal strife in the Disturbed camp, telling Billboard: "This is really not due to any animosity — I want to make that very clear. In fact, we just had dinner together last night. Believe me, it's not like we can't work with each other anymore or we don't get along."