NAMM 2022: Eastman unveils the Romeo’s Shakespearean six-string soulmate, the Juliet

NAMM 2022: Two years ago, Eastman introduced its single-cut semi-hollow model, the Romeo. Now, in a continuation of the Shakespearean theme, the boutique electric guitar brand has unveiled the Romeo's six-string soulmate, the Juliet.

Sporting a solidbody core and the company’s first-ever six-in-a-line headstock, the Juliet flashes a subtly offset single-cut silhouette and is dubbed an “evolution of Romeo’s ergonomic carves and graceful curves”, promising maximum comfort and playability.

Three distinct Juliets make up the range – the Vintage Red Juliet-P-90-VR, Pomona Blonde Juliet-PB and Antique Varnish Black Juliet/v-B-BK – with each model sporting a handful of unique appointment combinations.

At the foundation of every Juliet, though, is a one-piece okoume body and okoume neck, which is joined by a 12”-radius ebony fretboard. There’s also a raised center block for increased sustain, deep contouring on the rear upper side and a slightly angled neck joint for seamless playability.

Each Juliet also boasts an inlaid pickguard – black for the Vintage Red model, tortoiseshell for the other two – as well as a double acting truss rod, 25.5” scale length and Jescar FW47104-P fret wire.

Gotoh SD91-05M-L tuners, arranged in that orderly Eastman-first row, and a control circuit comprising a three-way Schaller Megaswtich and two volume parameters and a bridge pickup tone knob – the same as the Romeo – completes the overarching spec sheet.

That’s where things start to get a little spicy. The Vintage Red and Pomona Blonde models are, for all intents and purposes, the same model, though with different finishes – obviously – and different pickups.

Both of the above also come equipped with a Gotoh tune-o-matic-style bridge and Stop Bar-inspired tailpiece, though the red version flashes a pair of Bare Knuckle Old Guard P-90 pickups, while its blonde peer sports a set of Bare Knuckle Old Guard humbuckers.

The Antique Varnish Black also comes loaded with Bare Knuckle Old Guard humbuckers, though throws a Goeldo bridge and Bigsby B5 tremolo into the mix.

We were lucky enough to snap all three on the show floor for our NAMM 2022 live blog, and what can we say – they’re pretty stunning creations.

Price-wise, both the Vintage Red and Pomona Blonde are priced at £1,499 (approx. $1,875), while their Bigsby-clad sibling carries a price tag of £1,859 (approx. $2,325).

For more information, head over to Eastman Guitars (opens in new tab).