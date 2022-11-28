Save up to $200 on a stylish, top-performing electric, bass or acoustic guitar with these Cyber Monday-beating Epiphone deals

Cyber Monday has arrived, with plenty of mouth-watering Cyber Monday guitar deals following right behind it.

Plenty of the most enticing of these eyebrow-raising sales have been on electric guitars, bass guitars and acoustic guitars, with many of the best of these, in turn, centering on Epiphone models.

Epiphones are widely revered for bringing top-notch setups, vintage looks and a wide array of tones to the table at prices attainable for the working musician.

This Cyber Monday, prices on a variety of Epiphones have been cut significantly. Whether you're in the market for a beginner electric guitar, a 'Burst that doesn't cost as much as a Ferrari or a bass that oozes retro charm, you can find it on sale here.

You can bet, though, that these deals won't last forever, so be sure to strike while the iron's hot.

(opens in new tab) Epiphone Les Paul Special Player Pack: $249 , $199 (opens in new tab)

Despite being wrongly seen as inferior Gibsons by some, Epiphones are in fact used by a handful of the best guitarists on the planet, and for $50 off you can get in on the action with this solid single-cut. The guitar will let you channel your inner Slash, while the included amp, strap, cable and picks will see you through your first stages as an aspiring player. This pack has been around for a while, and for good reason: it's one of the best you can get.

(opens in new tab) Epiphone ES-335 Traditional: $599 , $499 (opens in new tab)

Punching well above its weight when it comes to price versus spec, this Epiphone ES-335 gives you a much-hallowed guitar sound, now with a healthy $100 knocked off the regular price. Alnico V delivers extra oomph whilst the 5-ply Maple semi-hollow construction gives you an incredible playing experience.

(opens in new tab) Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard: $899 , now $779 (opens in new tab)

A 'Burst on a budget? Count us in! This beautiful Epiphone brings the style of one of the most revered electric guitars ever built to a price point that isn't equivalent to buying a small home. Made in partnership with the Gibson Custom Shop, it's no cheap knockoff, and now – thanks to Musicians Friend – its price has been brought down by more than a $100 this Cyber Monday, to just $779.

(opens in new tab) Epiphone Songmaker DR-100: was $169, now $129 (opens in new tab)

Epiphone is one of the most prolific guitar builders in the biz, with the trust of thousands of guitarists the world over. To join the club, why not pick up the Songmaker DR-100 – finished in Sunburst – at only $129? Normally priced at $169, this stylishly appointed six-string has had a cool $40 lopped off its tag. Now's the time to pounce.

(opens in new tab) Epiphone Starling: was $149 , now $139 (opens in new tab)

Most beginner acoustics come with understated looks, with simple natural finishes and general no-frills aesthetics. But if you're the type to be louder about your visual tastes, there's few options better than the Epiphone Starling. Available in Starlight Blue, Wine Red, Ebony and Hot Pink Pearl, this vibrant strummer is priced at $139 for a limited time at Guitar Center.

(opens in new tab) Epiphone Hummingbird: $479 , $399.99 (opens in new tab)

One of the icons of acoustic guitar, the Hummingbird has inspired countless guitar players with its distinctive looks and characterful tone. The full-fat version of this guitar is unfortunately out of reach for most players, but thankfully Epiphone has released its own version which is more than capable of holding its own. Featuring the same square-shouldered design and aesthetic appointments, it’s currently got $79 off in the Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday deals.

(opens in new tab) Epiphone J-45 Aged Wine Red Gloss: $749 , now $549 (opens in new tab)

Epiphone's J-45 takes its stylistic and tonal cues from its Gibson big brother, with a solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides. Fishman electronics, meanwhile, bring a modern sonic element to this none-more-iconic dreadnought. Epiphone pricing makes this J-45 attainable for the working musician, and with a $200 discount on the Sweetwater-exclusive Aged Wine Red Gloss-finished model, now's the perfect time to pick one up.