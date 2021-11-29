Trending

We’ve found the nicest-looking Epiphone ES-335 of Cyber Monday – and it’s $150 off at Guitar Center

This limited-edition Raspberry Burst beauty is available now for just $499

It’s no secret that one of our favorite electric guitar deals of Black Friday this year came from Guitar Center, which offered an Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro for just $479. 

However, while the Traditional Pro may have been the most versatile Epiphone semi-hollow, we may have just found the nicest-looking one: a Raspberry Burst limited-edition Epiphone ES-335, which is currently available in this sensational Cyber Monday guitar deal for just $499 from Guitar Center.

That represents a whopping saving of $150, making it not only one of the cheapest Epiphone ES-335s of the entire saving season, but also the nicest-looking.

Just look at it. That special-run Raspberry Burst finish; that flame maple veneer; that Kalamazoo-style headstock; the cream binding; the vintage tuners, it's got it all. In the aesthetic department, we can’t find any flaws – apart from maybe the laurel fretboard – and the spec sheet is equally impressive.

Epiphone ES-335 Limited Edition: was $649, now $499
Hailing from Epiphone's Inspired by Gibson range, this is not only the best Gibson ES-335-style replica on the market, it is also – at the time of writing – the best-looking, and one of the cheapest. The stand-out appointment is undeniably the Raspberry Burst finish, though the rest of the spec sheet is equally impressive, featuring a C-profile neck, tune-o-matic bridge and Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers. A real winner.

Epiphone’s ES game has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, with the recently released “Inspired by Gibson” range providing the brand’s best takes on affordable Gibson-style guitars. With this model, which hails from that very same collection, those of you looking for genuine ES-335 tones without forking out for the real deal will find yourself in very good hands.

Build-wise, it’s got everything you’d ever want – and need – from an ES-335. The maple top and body sandwiches a maple center block – added to prevent feedback and increase resonance – and accommodates true-to-original hardware, including a tune-o-matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece.

The rounded-C profile neck, found on the majority of Gibson models, will feel weighty but comfortable in the hand, and the slightly shorter 24.7” scale length will play like a dream.

If you're not sold, read our review, which unearthed only one flaw: a lack of finish options. Well, throw in this Raspberry Burst colorway into the mix and you've got yourself a pretty darn great guitar.

What we’re trying to say is, not only is this a seriously good-looking piece of kit, it’s also an immense-sounding one that will play extremely well. And, while it may not fully replicate a Gibson, it does a pretty decent job, and does so for a fraction of the price.

Guitar Center has been on a roll this Cyber Monday. To see what else the retailing giant is currently offering, head over to our hub for Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.