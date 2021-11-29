We’ve found the nicest-looking Epiphone ES-335 of Cyber Monday – and it’s $150 off at Guitar Center

It’s no secret that one of our favorite electric guitar deals of Black Friday this year came from Guitar Center, which offered an Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro for just $479.

However, while the Traditional Pro may have been the most versatile Epiphone semi-hollow, we may have just found the nicest-looking one: a Raspberry Burst limited-edition Epiphone ES-335, which is currently available in this sensational Cyber Monday guitar deal for just $499 from Guitar Center.

That represents a whopping saving of $150, making it not only one of the cheapest Epiphone ES-335s of the entire saving season, but also the nicest-looking.

Just look at it. That special-run Raspberry Burst finish; that flame maple veneer; that Kalamazoo-style headstock; the cream binding; the vintage tuners, it's got it all. In the aesthetic department, we can’t find any flaws – apart from maybe the laurel fretboard – and the spec sheet is equally impressive.

Epiphone ES-335 Limited Edition: was $649 Epiphone ES-335 Limited Edition: was $649 , now $499

Hailing from Epiphone's Inspired by Gibson range, this is not only the best Gibson ES-335-style replica on the market, it is also – at the time of writing – the best-looking, and one of the cheapest. The stand-out appointment is undeniably the Raspberry Burst finish, though the rest of the spec sheet is equally impressive, featuring a C-profile neck, tune-o-matic bridge and Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers. A real winner.

Epiphone’s ES game has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, with the recently released “Inspired by Gibson” range providing the brand’s best takes on affordable Gibson-style guitars. With this model, which hails from that very same collection, those of you looking for genuine ES-335 tones without forking out for the real deal will find yourself in very good hands.

Build-wise, it’s got everything you’d ever want – and need – from an ES-335. The maple top and body sandwiches a maple center block – added to prevent feedback and increase resonance – and accommodates true-to-original hardware, including a tune-o-matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece.

The rounded-C profile neck, found on the majority of Gibson models, will feel weighty but comfortable in the hand, and the slightly shorter 24.7” scale length will play like a dream.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

If you're not sold, read our review, which unearthed only one flaw: a lack of finish options. Well, throw in this Raspberry Burst colorway into the mix and you've got yourself a pretty darn great guitar.

What we’re trying to say is, not only is this a seriously good-looking piece of kit, it’s also an immense-sounding one that will play extremely well. And, while it may not fully replicate a Gibson, it does a pretty decent job, and does so for a fraction of the price.

Guitar Center has been on a roll this Cyber Monday. To see what else the retailing giant is currently offering, head over to our hub for Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals.