Ernie Ball Music Man unveils Mike Herrara 2022 signature StingRay bass – limited to just 10 units

Ernie Ball Music Man have announced a new and (extremely) limited-edition run of MxPx frontman Mike Herrera’s signature StingRay bass.

The 2022 signature guitar is finished in flat black with chrome hardware and only 10 units were been offered for general sale, exclusively via the Music Man site. These have already sold out, so it seems fans and collectors will need to watch the used marketplaces from now on.

Aside from the new finish, the 2022 bass retains the same features found on Herrera’s previous Seafoam Green signature StingRay.

The most obvious of these is the Pokinatcha punk logo – a reference to the artwork and title of the band’s first album, released in 1994. This is not a decal but is instead engraved into the pearloid pickguard.

While we’re talking engraving, flip the bass over and you’ll see there’s also a laser-etched Artist Series neck plate, featuring Herrera’s signature.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball / Music Man)

The control set and pickup might look fairly traditional but in a characteristically no-nonsense punk move, the Music Man humbucker has actually been hardwired to the jack, meaning that the the three knobs are purely aesthetic and will have no effect on the tone or volume.

Finally, you have 21 high profile wide nickel frets, an ash body and a six-bolt maple neck and ‘board.

Music Man was offering these at a street price of $2,699 but they appear to have gone within 24 hours. We’ve since managed to find precisely zero Mike Herrera signature models on either eBay or Reverb, so players are clearly keen to hang on to them – if you want one, be prepared for a long search.

