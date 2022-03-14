ESP unveils ultra-limited, handcrafted Pyrograph Nosferatu

ESP has joined forces with acclaimed artist Dumitru “Dino” Marudian for the limited-edition, none-more-horror Pyrograph Nosferatu electric guitar.

The axe itself is the latest addition to the brand’s Pyrograph Series of six-strings, and pays homage to “one of the greatest movies of all time” by boasting an intricately designed, handcrafted artwork of Nosferatu.

Specifically, the image of Nosferatu – the vampire from the 1922 film based on Bram Stroker’s 1897 Dracula novel – was composed by Marudian using his innovative method of pyrography, which burns highly detailed artwork directly into the wood.

Owing to the complexity of the build and the uniqueness of the imagery, only 15 pieces will be made available worldwide.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ESP) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: ESP)

In terms of more conventional specs, the build is based on the brand’s Eclipse single-cut shape, and boasts a chambered mahogany body. This is paired with a plain maple top, onto which the artwork is burned, as well as a three-piece mahogany neck.

The set-thru neck is topped with an ebony fretboard, which in turn features 22 Jescar stainless steel frets and split-flag inlays. Other hardware appointments include a TonePros locking bridge and tailpiece, a bone nut and Sperzel tuners.

As for electronics, the Pyrograph Nosferatu utilizes a pair of high-output Seymour Duncan Black Winter humbuckers – handwound by Maricela “MJ” Juarez in Duncan’s custom shop – which are at the mercy of a three-way selector switch, two volume parameters and master tone control.

(Image credit: ESP)

There’s also a push/pull coil-split on the tone pot, which grants access to single-coil tones.

The ESP USA Pyrograph Nosferatu is available for £14,199 (approximately $18,525).

For more information, visit ESP.

Muradian and ESP teamed up in December 2020 for the flagship range of Pyrograph guitars, which was composed from jaw-dropping hand-burned double-cuts and single-cuts. Late last year, the brand announced an NFT collection based on the guitars from the line.

Aside from the Pyrograph range, Muradian has also collaborated with ESP on a number of models dating back to the 1990s, including a wood-burned version of George Lynch’s Skulls & Snakes signature and an EX-shaped deer skull motif designed for James Hetfield.