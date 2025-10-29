“A counterpart to the legendary Hummingbird”: Kirk Hammett and Gibson have released the Raven – putting a horror-themed twist on the classic dreadnought design

The Gibson and Kirk Hammett partnership has produced another signature guitar in the form of the Edgar Allen Poe-inspired Raven, which puts a distinct gothic spin on the classic Hummingbird acoustic guitar.

The Gibson Custom Kirk Hammett Raven is a nod to one of Poe’s most famous works, and only 100 are being made. They come soaring out of the Gibson Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana.

Beyond the gothic aesthetics – which include a bold, mother-of-pearl skull inlay perched on its color-matched headstock, and intricate raven-theme pickguards and a matching tailpiece – this is really a standard Hummingbird in a Halloween costume.

There’s a solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, traditionally scalloped Advanced X-bracing, and a round profile for the neck, which props up a 16” radius, 20-fret ebony fretboard. Mother-of-pearl star inlays, meanwhile, sprinkle something new atop the build.

Elsewhere, there are Grover Rotomatic tuners, while TUSQ components – including the nut, saddle, bridge, and pins – complete the hardware specs.

The square-shoulder acoustic is also saddled with an L.R. Baggs Element VTC +4 system. Onboard EQ comes courtesy of discreet, soundhole-mounted volume and tone controls. There’s also a 4 dB output boost for extra output.

Hammett has personally signed all 100 of the guitars on the soundhole label. The guitars arrive in a black Gibson Custom hardshell guitar case featuring a raven skull graphic that matches the headstock. Within, players will also find a certificate of authenticity and a raven-themed guitar strap. But certainly no skeletons or other spooky things.

(Image credit: Gibson)

“Availability is extremely limited,” Gibson warns of the build, which it has dubbed “a counterpart to the legendary Hummingbird”.

The Gibson Custom Kirk Hammett Raven is available for $4,999.

See Gibson for more.

This isn't the first time Hammet has dropped a limited-edition, Raven-inspired guitar. He once commissioned the pyrographer to the stars, Dino Muradian, for a run of special ESP Eclipses that did likewise.