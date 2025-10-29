“A counterpart to the legendary Hummingbird”: Kirk Hammett and Gibson have released the Raven – putting a horror-themed twist on the classic dreadnought design

The Edgar Allen Poe-themed acoustic has been dressed up for Halloween, and only 100 are being made

The Gibson and Kirk Hammett partnership has produced another signature guitar in the form of the Edgar Allen Poe-inspired Raven, which puts a distinct gothic spin on the classic Hummingbird acoustic guitar.

The Gibson Custom Kirk Hammett Raven is a nod to one of Poe’s most famous works, and only 100 are being made. They come soaring out of the Gibson Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana.

Beyond the gothic aesthetics – which include a bold, mother-of-pearl skull inlay perched on its color-matched headstock, and intricate raven-theme pickguards and a matching tailpiece – this is really a standard Hummingbird in a Halloween costume.

There’s a solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, traditionally scalloped Advanced X-bracing, and a round profile for the neck, which props up a 16” radius, 20-fret ebony fretboard. Mother-of-pearl star inlays, meanwhile, sprinkle something new atop the build.

Elsewhere, there are Grover Rotomatic tuners, while TUSQ components – including the nut, saddle, bridge, and pins – complete the hardware specs.

The square-shoulder acoustic is also saddled with an L.R. Baggs Element VTC +4 system. Onboard EQ comes courtesy of discreet, soundhole-mounted volume and tone controls. There’s also a 4 dB output boost for extra output.

“Availability is extremely limited,” Gibson warns of the build, which it has dubbed “a counterpart to the legendary Hummingbird”.

The Gibson Custom Kirk Hammett Raven is available for $4,999.

See Gibson for more.

This isn't the first time Hammet has dropped a limited-edition, Raven-inspired guitar. He once commissioned the pyrographer to the stars, Dino Muradian, for a run of special ESP Eclipses that did likewise.

