Fender Japan takes “heavy relic” to new heights with Michiya Haruhata’s new Masterbuilt signature Stratocaster

Though Fender Japan has a solid track record of releasing some of the most eye-catching electric guitars on the market, it’s usually its catalog of artist signature guitars that presents the most intriguing instruments.

Previous examples include Scandal’s sensationally styled Stratocaster and Telecaster models, Ken’s none-more-paisley signature Strat, Hama Okamoto’s super-jagged Squier Katana bass guitar and Daiki Tsuneta’s radical-looking Swinger.

Other artist offerings include Miyavi’s signature Telecaster – one of the most radical Telecasters ever created – and Kenji Hino’s versatile Jino Jazz Bass.

Now, Fender Japan has unveiled its latest show-stopping signature six-string: Michiya Haruhata’s heavy relic Masterbuilt sunburst Stratocaster, which was created by Fender Master Builder, Jason Smith.

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

It’s not Haruhata’s first signature model, but it is by far his most traditional-looking one – while his two previous guitars are inspired by contemporary aesthetics and functionality, his latest takes things back to early Strat designs.

That means the Floyd Rose and HSH configurations are gone, and have been swapped out in favor of a vintage-style tremolo bridge and a more common HSS pickup pairing.

Elsewhere, the Trans Pink and Caribbean Blue Transparent colorways of Haruhata’s flagship signatures have been ditched in favor of a more traditional ‘50s-style Two-Tone Sunburst, which has been treated to a heavy relic job.

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

The ‘50s-esque aesthetic is continued with the maple neck and fretboard, as well as the single-ply pickguard.

However, that unique Haruhata flair can be found at the end of the neck, which accommodates a reversed ‘70s-style oversized headstock. The same appointment can be found on all of Haruhata’s signature Strats.

In terms of specifics, the guitar features an ash body and a mid-’50s “Big V” profile maple neck, as well as a 9.5” radius and 22 narrow tall frets.

As for electronics, it boasts a pair of Vintage Noiseless single-coils and a DiMarzio DP155 bridge humbucker, all of which are wired to a five-way selector switch, two tone knobs and a master volume pot. There’s also a “neck pickup on/off push/pull” switch for added tonal options.

Of his latest signature, Haruhata commented, “This time, I wanted to make one of the coolest heavy relics. I was really surprised by the degree of perfection. I play a lot with bending and vibrato, but the sustain is perfect, and I like the stress-free playing feel.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender Japan ) (Image credit: Fender Japan ) (Image credit: Fender Japan )

“I once again realized that this is the Master Builder's skill,” he went on. “I was impressed. The original is now my main guitar. You may think it looks like it's for crazy guitarists, but it's great for heavy riffs and light groove songs.

“It's a guitar that suits a variety of music styles, such as funky songs, so I hope you can play a variety of music with this one regardless of genre.”

Michiya Haruhata’s signature Stratocaster will be available for 1,500,400 Yen (approximately $10,300) from Fender Custom Shop dealers in Japan.

To find out more about the model, head over to Fender Japan (opens in new tab).