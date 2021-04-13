Fender launches '68 Custom Vibro Champ and Pro Reverb vintage-style tube amps

Fender has officially released two all-new vintage-inspired guitar amps, which seek to reproduce some of the guitar giant's most coveted tube-amp tones – the '68 Custom Vibro Champ Reverb and '68 Custom Pro Reverb

Boasting new speakers, new reverbs and modified circuitry, the refined and upgraded electric guitar amps seek to reintroduce classic sounds that resonate with the guitarists of today.

Fender '68 Custom Vibro Champ Reverb

First up is an all-new '68 Custom Vibro Champ Reverb amp, directly inspired by the original five-watt classic. The new iteration maintains the key functionalities assigned to the original while offering up a number of tonal modifications which seek to deliver a classic Fender sound.

Equipped with a 10" Celestion Ten 30 speaker for an increased bass response, the Vibro Champ features modified circuitry, custom-made Schumacher transformers inspired by the original, and an added Fender hall reverb and tremolo.

The control panel contains a bright switch, as well as volume, treble, bass, reverb, speed and intensity controls to allow for greater tone sculpting.

A 1968-style silver-panel aluminum trim flashes a silver-turquoise grille for that classic Fender vibe.

Described as the ideal amp for rehearsals, home recordings and even small gigs, Fender '68 Custom Vibro Champ Reverb is available now for $749.

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender '68 Custom Pro Reverb

Another new addition to the Fender amp catalog is the '68 Custom Pro Reverb, which again seeks inspiration from its classic 40-watt ancestor.

Equipped with a 12" Celestion Neo Creamback speaker, which utilizes a lightweight neodymium magnet to achieve classic rock and roll tones, the new amp weighs in at under 30lbs in a bid to improve its portability.

As well as featuring the same controls as the aforementioned Vibro Champ – bright switch, volume, treble, bass, reverb, speed and intensity – the Custom Pro Reverb also boasts a middle control which allows for even greater tonal possibilities.

Things to write home about include modified Pro Reverb circuitry, genuine Fender tube-driven reverb and grid bias tremolo, reduced negative feedback for more touch sensitivity, and a new single-channel format.

To keep things in line with the classic aesthetic, this amp also carries a 1968-style silver-panel aluminum trim with silver-turquoise grille cloth. As an added benefit, the Pro Reverb comes with a vintage-style two-button switch and a fitted cover.

(Image credit: Fender)

The Fender '68 Custom Pro Reverb is available now for $1,299.

Head over to Fender for more info.