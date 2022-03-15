Fender launches new Player Plus Meteora models, bringing its most extreme offset to the masses

Back in 2018, Fender took its offset game to the next level with the radical Meteora, an extreme, limited-edition member of the company's Parallel Universe line of instruments.

In 2020, the Big F unveiled an even-more-exclusive, $8,000 Custom Shop Meteora, but now, the company has taken the futuristic offset design to the masses with the new Player Plus Meteora HH electric guitar and Player Plus Meteora bass guitar.

There are some impressive specs afoot here – Fireball humbuckers, nifty switching options and gorgeous finishes, so let's take a closer look, starting with the six-string Player Plus Meteora.

For starters, the Player Plus Meteora HH sports an alder body with a Modern C-shaped maple neck adorned with a 12" radius maple or pau ferro fingerboard (finish-dependent) with rolled edges and 22 medium jumbo frets.

It's powered by the aforementioned Fireball pickups, which Fender says will provide all the thick, punchy power you're looking for from a pair of humbuckers.

However – aside from the usual control set of a master volume knob, two tone knobs and a three-way pickup switch – the Meteora HH also features a handy S-1 switch on the volume knob to activate coil-splitting, and give players some more sparkly single-coil Fender tones.

Image 1 of 4 Fender Player Plus Meteora HH 3-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 4 Fender Player Plus Meteora HH Belair Blue (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 4 Fender Player Plus Meteora HH Cosmic Jade (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 4 Fender Player Plus Meteora HH Silverburst (Image credit: Fender)

Elsewhere, there's a two-point synchronized trem with brushed steel block saddles, sealed locking tuners, and a mixture of nickel and chrome hardware all 'round.

The Fender Player Plus Meteora HH also comes in four lovely finishes – 3-Color Sunburst, Belair Blue, Cosmic Jade and Silverburst.

It's available now for $1,149.

The Player Plus Active Meteora Bass, meanwhile, also features an alder body and a Modern C-shaped maple neck, which sports a 12" radius pau ferro or maple fingerboard (dependent on finish), with rolled edges adorned with 20 medium jumbo frets.

Like its six-string sibling, the bass is powered by two Fireball 'buckers, but these are instead controlled in part by an 18-volt active preamp with a three-band EQ that offers boost/cut controls for treble, bass, and mid frequencies. There's also a mini toggle switch that allows players to switch between active and passive modes, a master volume knob, and a pan pot pickup switch.

Elsewhere, the bass is outfitted with a four-saddle adjustable HiMass bridge,

standard open-gear tuners and a mixture of nickel and chrome hardware.

Image 1 of 4 Fender Player Plus Active Meteora Bass 3-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 4 Fender Player Plus Active Meteora Bass Silverburst (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 4 Fender Player Plus Active Meteora Bass Opal Spark (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 4 Fender Player Plus Active Meteora Bass Tequila Sunrise (Image credit: Fender)

The Fender Player Plus Active Meteora Bass isn't lacking for sweet finishes either, coming in 3-Color Sunburst, Silverburst, Tequila Sunrise and Opal Spark colorways.

The four-string is available now for $1,199.

For more info on both of the new Player Plus Meteora models, point your browser on over to Fender.