Fleetwood Mac Debut New Lineup with Two-Song Performance on 'Ellen'

Fleetwood Mac appeared on Ellen on Wednesday to debut their new lineup, featuring former Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House singer Neil Finn alongside the core lineup of drummer Mick Fleetwood, bassist John McVie, keyboardist/vocalist Christine McVie and vocalist Stevie Nicks.

The band played two songs for the Ellen audience—“The Chain,” from 1977’s Rumours, and “Gypsy,” from 1982’s Mirage. The performance marked their first public appearance with Campbell and Finn, who were brought in after singer and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was fired earlier this year.

In a statement at the time, Fleetwood Mac said: "We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”

Fleetwood Mac will kick off their 2018-19 North American tour on October 3 in Tulsa.

