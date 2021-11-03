Trending

G&L adds Candy Apple Red and Black Frost-finished Kiloton bass guitars to its Tribute Series

Each model is powered by a single Leo Fender-designed G&L Magnetic Field Design humbucker, which offers series, split and parallel switching options

G&L has added two new Kiloton bass guitars to its Tribute Series.

Boasting Candy Apple Red and Black Frost finishes – with a maple fingerboard with black block inlays or a rosewood fingerboard with pearloid block inlays, respectively – both basses feature poplar bodies with a bolt-on neck construction

Electronics include a singular Leo Fender-designed G&L Magnetic Field Design humbucker, controlled by single volume and tone knobs and a three-way selector switch for series/split/parallel tone options.

Features present on both models include nickel frets, a medium C neck profile with a 12" radius, traditional open-back tuners, a three-ply black pickguard and a Leo Fender-designed Saddle Lock bridge.

Both new versions of the Tribute Series Kiloton are available now for $650. For more information, head to G&L.

G&L has been on something of a hot streak in recent months. Back in September, the company offered wider string spacing with its L-2500 Series 750, and last month, it added Emerald Blue Metallic finishes to three of its Tribute Series electric guitars and two freshly finished $549 ASAT models.

