Get 11 TC Electronic pedals for just $39 each in one of the biggest Cyber Monday guitar deals

Amongst the flood of fantastic Cyber Monday guitar deals currently appearing across all major US music retailers, this epic deal from Guitar Center stands out as one of the absolute best – right now you can pick up a host of TC Electronic pedals for just $39 each!

This unbelievable offer covers just about every pedal possibility. Reverbs and choruses, fuzzes and drives, compressors and phasers – no effect is off the table. And with each pedal retailing at $69.99, this deal will save you $30 on each effect.

TC Electronic pedals: were $69, now $39 each, save $30

11 of TC's well-respected effects pedals have received hefty discounts at Guitar Center, so if you're looking to expand your pedalboard, now's the time. Chorus, reverb, delay, distortion, drive, overdrive – whatever you're after, all effects are covered in one of the best deals you'll see this holiday season.View Deal

With so much choice it could be tricky narrowing your basket down to just a couple (or 4, or 6, who's counting?) pedals. Our top picks from this unmissable deal are the 3rd Dimension Chorus, Cinders Overdrive, Skysurfer Reverb and The Prophet Digital Delay.

While all absolutely brilliant pedals on their own, grouped together these effects would make a fantastically well-rounded pedalboard.

This is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to give your pedalboard a little (or a lot of) love. Perhaps you've been planning on a major overhaul of your collection? This could be a super affordable way to do it. Or perhaps there’s that one effect you’ve been dying to get your hands on. Now's the time.

We're expecting this deal to go wild, so get over to Guitar Center and act fast while stocks last.

For more great offers, head on over to our guide to the best Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals.

The full list of TC Electronic pedals included in this deal

More great Cyber Monday sales live now