Get 30% off the Positive Grid Spark amp from now until Cyber Monday

This Black Friday, it seems that everyone's been getting in on the action. Seemingly everywhere you look, there are deals on guitar gear of every kind - from guitars, to pedals, to amps to accessories and everything in between.

Now, Positive Grid is offering a phenomenal discount on its new Spark smart guitar amp/app. Normally a $299 value, the Spark is now available with a 30% discount - for just $209 - from now until Cyber Monday.

The Spark amplifier itself packs 40 watts of power, two custom-designed speakers and features a number of selectable tube amp models. A three-band EQ (bass, mid, treble), mod, delay and reverb effects, tone starter preset programs, a built-in tuner and tap tempo also come standard.

This, however, is where things start to get interesting.

The Spark app enables guitarists to stream from Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and other streaming platforms, with a display that scrolls chords alongside audio playback with controls to slow down or loop specific passages.

When playing through the Spark amp, the app's technology will also sense chords, tempo and feel to create a drum and bass accompaniment behind the user's guitar part. The amp can also act as a computer recording interface, while users can use the app to access more than 10,000 additional guitar tones on the amp.

It's not every day that you can get this sort of amp simulator/practice tool for just $200, so act now while supplies last!

Black Friday deals from around the web