Get 50% off a year of guitar, bass or ukulele lessons with Fender Play

In the world of guitar, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t know who Fender is. Responsible for some of the world’s most iconic electric guitars , acoustic guitars and bass guitars , Fender has ploughed this expertise and experience into their revolutionary online learning platform, Fender Play.

We’ve all got more time on our hands this winter, and how better to spend that time than learning to play guitar with 50% off an annual plan with Fender Play this MLK weekend using the discount code winter50 – knocking the price down from $89.99 to just $44.99. You’ll also save 10% on gear on the Fender store , including brand new guitars and amps.

Fender Play: Save 50% off an annual plan

Take advantage of this special offer until January 18th and start honing your skills at your own pace. You’ll be learning from some of the best instructors, and the step-by-step lessons mean you’ll never miss a beat. You’ll even get 10% off guitars and all other Fender gear when you sign up to Fender Play. Use the code winter50 at checkout to get your annual Fender Play plan half-price. View Deal

Whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned expert, there’s always something new to learn. Fender Play allows you to track your progress so you can keep an eye on how your skills are developing, and with bite-sized lessons you no longer need to set aside hours of your day to learn a new riff or chord progression. Fender has assembled a highly qualified team of instructors and industry professionals to guide you through the content too, ensuring that you won’t be picking up those bad playing habits that so many people spend years trying to unlearn.

For those who prefer four strings (whether that’s bass guitar or ukulele ), Fender Play has something in store for you too. You’ll have an extensive library of backing tracks to help your musicianship, and over 70 easy and fun song-based lessons to get you on the right track. There’s also a collection of quick 5 minute lessons, for when you’re learning on the go.

Fender Play is available for desktop or mobile devices.

Beginner gear guides