Get deep, powerful acoustic tone on the cheap with 33% off Martin's Authentic Acoustic Superior Performance strings

Martin, of course, is synonymous with the absolute best in all things acoustic guitar, and its strings are no exception.

The iconic company's Authentic Acoustic Superior Performance set in particular, features some of the best acoustic guitar strings you can buy anywhere. And now, you can get that industry-leading set on the cheap.

Right now, over at Sweetwater, the Martin Authentic Acoustic Superior Performance acoustic string set can be had for a full 33% off, bringing its price from $21 down to a very wallet-friendly $13.98.

For $13.98, you're getting strings that've been treated with Martin’s proprietary formula. Though they're made of the company's thinnest core wire, they feature standard tensions, giving players the perfect combo of control, playability and – of course – that immaculate Martin tone.

Martin Acoustic Superior Performance strings: 33% off!

These discounted strings have been treated with Martin’s proprietary formula. Made of the company's thinnest core wire, with standard tensions, they give players the perfect combo of control, playability and that immaculate Martin tone.View Deal

Additionally, this set scores high for its terrific tuning stability and top-of-its-class corrosion resistance. What more could you want from a set of acoustic strings?

When discounted, premium strings like these tend to fly off the shelves, so be sure to swing over to Sweetwater while supplies are still available!

Of course, if you enjoyed this particular deal, be sure to also stop by our Sweetwater Black Friday deals hub for more sales on all kinds of great guitar gear.