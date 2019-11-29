Get DigiTech's Obscura pedal at less than half price in this amazing ProAudioStar Black Friday deal

This Black Friday, ProAudioStar has been offering some absolutely absurd deals on gear ranging from guitars to effects pedals and more.

One of the most eyebrow-raising deals of the bunch has been a deal on DigiTech's Obscura delay. Usually $169.95, the Obscura's price has been more than cut in half, to a jaw-dropping $77.99.

Featuring four trippy delays (analog, tape, lo-fi and reverse), and the ability to degrade all four via a unique control set, the Obscura truly sets itself apart from the ever-growing delay pedal pack.

The Obscura's audio quality is also second to none, while its build is incredibly sturdy. The pedal even comes with a die cut Hook-and-loop Pedalboard Pad, which makes for easy semi-permanent mounting on just about any pedalboard.

The Obscura stands out for both its durability and sonic versatility, and for less than $80, it's an absolute no-brainer.

DigiTech Obscura Altered Delay: $169 $77 at ProAudioStar

