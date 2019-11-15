Get $300 off this stylish Yamaha Revstar electric guitar at Sweetwater

As Black Friday 2019 gets closer, music retailers across the web continue to drop their prices on thousands of incredible products. Here at Guitar World, we are working tirelessly to uncover the best deals for our readers.

To that end, we’ve found this incredible early Black Friday electric guitar deal at Sweetwater . Inspired by the café racer motorcycles of the 1960s, this stylish Yamaha Revstar RS820CR is certain to be an eye-catching addition to your collection.

The guitar is currently being offered at $699 down from $999 - a massive $300 off, or a 30% saving. This deal is being offered until December 9, 2019.

This solidbody electric guitar features a mahogany body and maple top, as well as Yamaha-designed humbucking pickups which feature a dry switch for single-coil type tones without the single-coil hum.

With a double-cut body shape designed to ensure easy access to the upper frets, this electric guitar is built with performance in mind.

Every aspect of this guitar has been carefully designed for stylish looks and optimum performance, with chrome hardware that’s brushed for a sleek satin look and feel.