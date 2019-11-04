Get that famous Martin sound for under $1,000 with this insane Guitar Center deal

It would be fair to say Martin make some of the most expensive acoustic guitars around – and with good reason. Established all the way back in 1883, the company has an unrivalled legacy for creating beautiful instruments that have graced many a legendary performance and recording.

With that in mind, when a Martin guitar is available at a reduced price, it’s worth taking a closer look.

Much like the D-15M, this limited edition Custom D Classic Dreadnought is made with solid mahogany back and sides, which provides a woody depth, but it also has a solid sitka spruce top for crispy clarity and punch. The combination of tonewoods make for a lightweight yet highly responsive and dynamic full-bodied acoustic that delicately balances its rich warm low end against some truly exquisite sparkling highs.

Along with its tortoise binding, mortise-and-tenon joint and adjustable truss rod, the guitar also comes with a hardshell case. This epic acoustic guitar is currently on sale for less than the regular D-15M - though ultimately more versatile and equal across the tonal spectrum thanks to its sitka spruce top upgrade - making this limited run deal certainly worthy of consideration.

