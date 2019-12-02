Get this stunning G&L Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy for just $299 in one of the very best Cyber Monday guitar deals

Musician’s Friend has already played host to some astonishing guitar gear deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this one might just take the cake: a limited-edition G&L Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy for just $299 - that’s $150 off!

This proved to be one of the most popular deals of the past few days, so much so that it disappeared for Cyber Weekend... but it's back with a vengeance for Cyber Monday - hurray!

Finished in Turquoise Mist, this classic-looking single-cut boasts an Alnico humbucker in the neck and a single-coil bridge pickup, perfect for Keith Richards-esque tones.

(Image credit: Musician's Friend)

Its hard-rock maple neck is kitted out with a classic C shape and satin finish, which makes for playability to suit just about every player, while the hardtail bridge with six brass saddles aids tuning stability.

This stunning solidbody is available now for $299 at Musician’s Friend, and it’s likely to sell out quick...

G&L ASAT Classic Bluesboy: $449 $299 at Musician’s Friend

Besides its beautiful Turquoise Mist finish, this limited-edition single-cut is notable for its humbucker/single-coil pairing, yielding toasty neck tones and snappy bridge spank. With a whopping $150 chopped off the asking price, this is one of the best bargains we’ve seen this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Cyber Monday deals from around the web