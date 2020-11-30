Get up to 60% off D’Addario Classic Pro guitar cables with this essential Cyber Monday deal

Whatever you're buying amongst this year's Cyber Monday guitar deals, there's one thing every guitarist needs: cables. And thankfully, you can save big on some quality leads with up to 60% off D'Addario guitar cables.

Yes, whatever style you play, whatever rig you use, you’re gonna need cables, and you can now get D’Addario’s ever-popular Classic Pro cables for up to 60% off.

D'Addario Classic Pro cables | Up to 60% off at Sweetwater

Your rig deserves good-quality guitar cables, and there’s no better time to buy than right now, thanks to this killer deal on D’Addario’s excellent Classic Pro cables. Get a 10” for $6.99, 15” for $7.99, and 20” for $9.99.View Deal

That takes the price of a 10-foot cable down to just $6.99, while a 15-foot is $7.99, and a 20-foot goes for $9.99.

D’Addario’s guitar cables feature low capacitance for a transparent tone, as well as oxygen-free copper, and Geo-Tip Neutrik connectors to keep your connection consistent.

There’s also spiral shielding to reduce noise handling, while single-molded strain relief plugs promise to keep these cables working year after year.

There's also spiral shielding to reduce noise handling, while single-molded strain relief plugs promise to keep these cables working year after year.

