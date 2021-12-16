Give the gift of guitar lessons this Christmas with up to $100 off an ArtistWorks gift card

Are you still struggling to think of what to get that special guitarist in your life for Christmas? Well, with time running out to get physical products delivered in time for the big day, you may want to consider a digital alternative. Luckily for you - and the recipient - one of our top picks for the best online lessons , ArtistWorks, are offering the gift of better musicianship this Christmas. Right now, you can save big on ArtistWorks gift cards, with $50 off a 6-month certificate and $100 off the 12-month option .

ArtistWorks allows you to learn your chosen instrument, be it guitar, bass, banjo, piano, woodwind, or vocals from industry leaders, with shred guitar legend Paul Gilbert even teaching one of the electric guitar courses!

This premium lesson site uses “video exchange learning” to ensure you get personalized tutoring from a world-class teacher. You simply film yourself playing and upload it to the site, and you’ll receive a personal response from your tutor, just like a one-to-one lesson - come on, who wouldn’t want their guitar playing analyzed by Paul Gilbert or Jared James Nichols? ArtistWorks offers three different subscriptions, with 3, 6, or 12-month plans available - that said, only the 6-month and 12-month plans are discounted right now.

ArtistWorks 6-month Gift Card: Was $179, now $129 ArtistWorks 6-month Gift Card: Was $179, now $129

They can learn everything from rock to jazz, blues to classical, and all from titans of the industry. With courses to suit every playing level - and style - they are sure to become the guitarist they always wanted to be with ArtistWorks - and better yet you can save $50 on a 6-month gift card using code GIVE6 at checkout.

ArtistWorks 12-month Gift Card: $279, ArtistWorks 12-month Gift Card: $279, now $179

For us, this may be the best deal on offer. For an extra $50, they'll receive an entire year of lessons - it’s a no-brainer, really. To save $100 off a 12-month gift card, use code GIVE12 at checkout.

