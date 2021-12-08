Trending

G&L introduces fretless version of its Kiloton bass guitar

The sleek four-string has the DNA of a regular Kiloton, though features a bare lined rosewood fingerboard and a Leo Fender-designed G&L MFD Magnetic Field Design humbucker

G&L’s Kiloton bass guitar model has been on the receiving end of some serious attention from the brand’s builders in recent weeks. After the flagship four-string was introduced to fresh Candy Apple Red and Black Frost finishes last month, the Kiloton has now been reimagined and re-introduced as a fretless model.

At first glance, it’s an orthodox Kiloton. The body is the usual poplar – though comes equipped with added gravitas thanks to a swamp ash top and Three-Tone Sunburst finish – and is paired with a bolt-on hard-rock maple neck.

As for frets, well, there aren’t any, making it the latest Kiloton model to feature a bare rosewood fretboard. There are lines, however, which will make navigating the fretless ‘board much easier for less-experienced players.

Other appointments on the 34”-scale instrument include a medium-C profile neck, traditional open back tuners and a Leo Fender-designed G&L Saddle-Lock bridge.

Leo Fender’s influence can also be found in the pickup department, which features a Leo-designed G&L MFD Magnetic Field Design humbucker. The pickups are at the mercy of a three-position series/split/parallel toggle, as well as master volume and tone knobs.

To hear it in action, check out the video above, which sees Steve Araujo take the Fretless Kiloton for a spin at Leo’s Lounge.

The G&L Fretless Kiloton is available now for $1,495.

To find out more, head over to G&L.

The Fretless Kiloton looks set to cap off a hectic year for G&L, which has spent the past 12 months adding Emerald Blue Metallic finishes to its Tribute range, updating its Fullerton Deluxe bass lineup with the sugar pine body JB-5 and bolstering its ASAT family with two freshly finished Tribute models.

G&L also recently introduced the wider-string-spaced L-2500 Series 750 five-string bass.

