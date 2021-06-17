Godin equips its hybrid Radium model with a sleek new Matte Green finish

Following Godin's 2020 introduction of the Radium – a hybrid electric guitar which incorporates elements of its Radiator and Stadium models – the company has given the model a fresh Matte Green paint job.

Prior to the new addition, the guitar was available in two colorways – Winchester Brown and Carbon Black – with each boasting a slightly different build.

You could look at the Radium Matte Green as a hybrid of a hybrid; it combines the Carbon Black model's Canadian Laurentian basswood body and pickup configuration – a pair of coil-splittable Godin Zebra humbuckers in the neck and bridge and a Cajun nickel single coil in the middle – with the Winchester Brown model's mahogany neck.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Godin Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Godin Guitars)

Other features tally with the two existing models: a short-scale 24.75" set neck, rosewood fingerboard, 'three-and-three' headstock design and a “reinvented” vintage-style control plate with volume and push-pull tone knobs and an angled five-way selector switch.

The Radium Matte Green is available now. For more information, head to Godin Guitars.

Godin has been on something of a product announcement hot streak in 2021, with highlights including the Bigsby-equipped Montreal Premiere LTD Imperial Blue, sub-$500 ASG-8 120 acoustic amp and ultra-stylish Summit Classic HT.