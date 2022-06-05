NAMM 2022: Godin introduces Seymour Duncan-loaded, reverse headstock-equipped Session R-HT Pro

The new-and-improved model swaps out Godin pickups for a pair of Lace Sensor Hot Gold single-coils and a Seymour Duncan bridge humbucker

NAMM 2022: After stealing the spotlight with its hard-rockin’ Derry Grehan TR-1 signature guitar, Godin has maintained its fine NAMM season form by unveiling the latest addition to its Session HT lineup – the Session R-HT Pro.

It follows the precedent set by the flagship Session HT model, which first arrived in 2019, though super-charges the spec sheet by introducing some functional and tonal improvements, as well as a trio of alluring colorways.

Chief among the new appointments is the reverse headstock, which is complemented by a vintage Godin logo – a nice touch that is utilized over the standard script logo found on the Session HT.

The pickup department has also been seriously amped up. Instead of pairing to Godin single-coils with a Godin custom humbucker, the Session R-HT opts for two high-end Lace Sensor Hot Golds in the neck and middle position and a Seymour Duncan humbucker in the bridge.

The type of Seymour Duncan, though, will depend on what color you opt for. While the Bourbon Burst and Retro Orange units flash a Seymour Duncan ‘59, the Carbon White boasts a Seymour Duncan Custom Custom SH-11p.

According to Godin, the combo will be up for just about anything, from pristine clean arpeggio tones to powerful, warm distortions.

All in all, it’s a significant sonic improvement over the original design blueprint, one that is said to be enhanced by the hardtail bridge and “acoustically tuned” matte finish that aims to improve vibration and resonance.

At a base level, though, not much else has changed. The Session R-HT sports a now-chambered Canadian Laurentian basswood body, maple neck and 12”-radius rosewood fretboard, which is topped with a GraphTech nut and 22 frets.

The control layout is also identical, comprising a coil-splitting push-pull tone knob, a master volume knob and an orthodox five-way switch.

The Canadian-made model is available now for $1,199.

For more information, head over to Godin (opens in new tab).

