NAMM 2022: Godin partners with Honeymoon Suite's Derry Grehan for a hard-rockin' new signature model, the Tread 1

Based on the “Tread” guitar Grehan has used for years with Honeymoon Suite, the Tread 1 features a slew of rock-worthy appointments, including a pair of EMG humbuckers and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo

Godin Derry Grehan Signature Tread 1
NAMM 2022: Adding to the list of signature guitars unveiled at this year's NAMM show so far – which so far includes a new ESP LTD V-style model for Kirk Hammett, a luxuriously appointed new Martin D-28 for the Black Crowes' Rich Robinson, and a slew of Ibanez signatures for Nita Strauss, Tom Quayle, Jake Bowen and more – is a new electric guitar for Honeymoon Suite's Derry Grehan from Godin.

Based on Grehan's own iconic “Tread” guitar, the Tread 1 – or TR-1 – sports the same yellow-on-black custom tread graphics, which are laid on a body comprising a silver leaf maple center block with poplar wings.

The guitar's build is completed by a 25.5" scale length, maple neck and 22-fret fingerboard – with which Godin promises “killer tone and outstanding playability” – as well as a Floyd Rose Original Style 1000 Series locking tremolo and nut.

In terms of electronics, the Tread 1 is equipped a pair of EMG humbuckers – an 85 in the bridge position and an SLV in the neck – controlled by a singular volume knob and a three-way toggle switch.

“I'm so proud to be a part of the Godin signature model line of guitars,” Grehan says. “The attention to detail and fine craftsmanship on my new TR-1 Tread guitar is second to none. The team at Godin has really nailed it on this one.”

Watch Derry Grehan put the new Tread 1 through its paces with Godin's VP of Sales and Marketing Mario Biferali in the demo video below.

Be sure to head to our dedicated NAMM 2022 hub for all the latest news, rumors and predictions from this year's show.

