NAMM 2022: Godin partners with Honeymoon Suite's Derry Grehan for a hard-rockin' new signature model, the Tread 1

NAMM 2022: Adding to the list of signature guitars unveiled at this year's NAMM show so far – which so far includes a new ESP LTD V-style model for Kirk Hammett, a luxuriously appointed new Martin D-28 for the Black Crowes' Rich Robinson, and a slew of Ibanez signatures for Nita Strauss, Tom Quayle, Jake Bowen and more – is a new electric guitar for Honeymoon Suite's Derry Grehan from Godin.

Based on Grehan's own iconic “Tread” guitar, the Tread 1 – or TR-1 – sports the same yellow-on-black custom tread graphics, which are laid on a body comprising a silver leaf maple center block with poplar wings.

The guitar's build is completed by a 25.5" scale length, maple neck and 22-fret fingerboard – with which Godin promises “killer tone and outstanding playability” – as well as a Floyd Rose Original Style 1000 Series locking tremolo and nut.

In terms of electronics, the Tread 1 is equipped a pair of EMG humbuckers – an 85 in the bridge position and an SLV in the neck – controlled by a singular volume knob and a three-way toggle switch.

“I'm so proud to be a part of the Godin signature model line of guitars,” Grehan says. “The attention to detail and fine craftsmanship on my new TR-1 Tread guitar is second to none. The team at Godin has really nailed it on this one.”

Watch Derry Grehan put the new Tread 1 through its paces with Godin's VP of Sales and Marketing Mario Biferali in the demo video below.

