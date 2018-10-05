Greta Van Fleet Share New Song, "Anthem"

Greta Van Fleet have unveiled a new song, "Anthem," from the band’s forthcoming debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army. You can check it out above. Due out October 19 via Lava/Republic Records, the record is available for pre-order now.

As previously reported , Anthem of the Peaceful Army was written collectively by all four Greta Van Fleet members—guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist and keyboardist Sam Kiszka, singer Josh Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner. The ten original songs explore a variety of topics that, according to the band, include fresh starts, love, integrity, innocence, adventure, diversity and peace, the life cycle and its inherent responsibilities, courage, masked deceptions, revolution and truth.

Anthem of the Peaceful Army was produced by Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone (The Rust Brothers) and recorded earlier this year at Blackbird Studios in Nashville and Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Jake Kiszka spoke with Guitar World earlier this year while the band was in the process of recording Anthem of the Peaceful Army:

“This is going to be a definitive statement,” he said. “Our first studio EP, Black Smoke Rising, was kind of a snapshot of where we were at the time, but the full album is going to be the real deal. I see it as a big-picture look at where we are now and where we’re headed."

Anthem of the Peaceful Army track listing:

1. Age of Man

2. The Cold Wind

3. When The Curtain Falls

4. Watching Over

5. Lover Leaver (Taker Believer)

6. You’re The One

7. The New Day

8. Mountain of the Sun

9. Brave New World

10. Anthem