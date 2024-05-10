Guitar World deals of the week: save $280 on an Epiphone, get half-price guitar software, plus all the week's biggest savings

Welcome back to your weekly dose of deals, brought to you by the gear fanatics here at Guitar World. Pickings have been rather slim this week with most major retailers choosing to focus on live sound and electronic offerings, but we've still managed to pull some stonking deals out of the bag for you.

Over at Musician's Friend, there's a massive members-only sale happening, with extended discounts on current sale items that you can only access by adding to your cart. We've seen some great deals on Fender, Epiphone, PRS, Ibanez, Jackson, and loads more, so well worth a browse if you're after a new guitar for less. Becoming a member is a simple case of signing up with your email, so it's easy enough for anyone to access the savings.

The Fender official shop has a couple of great deals on as well. Continuing on from last week you can bag yourself up to 15% off a range of Player Series guitars, including various Strats, Teles, offset guitars, and basses. The excellent value three-for-two on Hammertone guitar pedals offer is still running as well, helping you build a budget 'board for less.

Our next offer has been around for a little while but it's finally coming to an end. Over at their official website you can get the Positive Grid Spark for just $269, which is $30 off the regular price. The real kicker is you'll get a Spark Travel Bag worth $60, completely free just by adding it to your basket. This brilliant offer ends this weekend, so it's your last chance to take advantage.

That's it for major sales action this week. Not huge amounts to report on, but you can always find a great deal on something if you look hard enough! We've listed some of our favorite bits of gear for you below, so be sure to check them out and stay tuned for more savings next week.

Fender Hammertone Space Delay: $99.99, $69.99

If you're in the market for a budget tape delay pedal, the Fender Hammertone Space Delay is currently well below the $100 mark over at Guitar Center. With a $30 discount, this pedal embodies the spirit of the Roland Space Echo and Binson Echorec, minus the astronomical price tag.

Epiphone Slash Les Paul: Was $999, now $719

With a massive $280 discount, this Epiphone Slash Les Paul is excellent value at the zZounds Reverb store. We absolutely love the PAF-inspired pickups on this thing, and the subtle signature Slash touches mean it won't put off those who aren't uber fans of the man. It comes with a custom hardshell case, and at the lowest price we've seen online this week, it's a great buy for those in need of a new single cut.

Guitar Rig 7 Pro: Was $199, now $99.50

At half price, Native Instruments Guitar Rig 7 Pro has one of the biggest discounts we've ever seen. A creative amp sim software that does things a little differently from others, it's got 26 amp and cab models alongside 115 stompboxes and rack effects that should keep you busy. We found it super easy to use versus other amp sims out there, chock full of inspiring presets that will get your creative juices flowing.

Walrus Audio Mako ACS1: $399.99, now $299.99

Shrinking three quality guitar amp tones into stompbox format, the Walrush Audio Mako Series ACS1 is an awesome way to add amp tones to your pedalboard. It can operate in stereo, has MIDI connectivity, and can even be used with a pair of headphones for silent practice, making it super versatile. With a $100 discount at Sweetwater, it's also excellent value for money, giving you Fender, Marshall, and Vox tones for less.

SSL Guitarstrip: Was $199.99, now $19.99

SSL is one of the biggest names in the studio recording game, and over at Plugin Boutique, there's a massive sale on a range of their software. We've picked out the Guitarstrip for both its usability with recording guitars, and that absolutely ginormous $180 discount. It gives you four modules to tweak your tones with phase correction, EQ, compression, and overdrive allowing you to get your perfect recorded tone quicker.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

