Guitar World deals of the week: save $280 on an Epiphone, get half-price guitar software, plus all the week's biggest savings

Welcome back to your weekly dose of deals, brought to you by the gear fanatics here at Guitar World. Pickings have been rather slim this week with most major retailers choosing to focus on live sound and electronic offerings, but we've still managed to pull some stonking deals out of the bag for you.
Over at Musician's Friend, there's a massive members-only sale happening, with extended discounts on current sale items that you can only access by adding to your cart. We've seen some great deals on Fender, Epiphone, PRS, Ibanez, Jackson, and loads more, so well worth a browse if you're after a new guitar for less. Becoming a member is a simple case of signing up with your email, so it's easy enough for anyone to access the savings.
Editor's picks
Fender Hammertone Space Delay: $99.99, $69.99
If you're in the market for a budget tape delay pedal, the Fender Hammertone Space Delay is currently well below the $100 mark over at Guitar Center. With a $30 discount, this pedal embodies the spirit of the Roland Space Echo and Binson Echorec, minus the astronomical price tag.
Epiphone Slash Les Paul: Was $999, now $719
With a massive $280 discount, this Epiphone Slash Les Paul is excellent value at the zZounds Reverb store. We absolutely love the PAF-inspired pickups on this thing, and the subtle signature Slash touches mean it won't put off those who aren't uber fans of the man. It comes with a custom hardshell case, and at the lowest price we've seen online this week, it's a great buy for those in need of a new single cut.
Guitar Rig 7 Pro: Was $199, now $99.50
At half price, Native Instruments Guitar Rig 7 Pro has one of the biggest discounts we've ever seen. A creative amp sim software that does things a little differently from others, it's got 26 amp and cab models alongside 115 stompboxes and rack effects that should keep you busy. We found it super easy to use versus other amp sims out there, chock full of inspiring presets that will get your creative juices flowing.
Walrus Audio Mako ACS1: $399.99, now $299.99
Shrinking three quality guitar amp tones into stompbox format, the Walrush Audio Mako Series ACS1 is an awesome way to add amp tones to your pedalboard. It can operate in stereo, has MIDI connectivity, and can even be used with a pair of headphones for silent practice, making it super versatile. With a $100 discount at Sweetwater, it's also excellent value for money, giving you Fender, Marshall, and Vox tones for less.
SSL Guitarstrip: Was $199.99, now $19.99
SSL is one of the biggest names in the studio recording game, and over at Plugin Boutique, there's a massive sale on a range of their software. We've picked out the Guitarstrip for both its usability with recording guitars, and that absolutely ginormous $180 discount. It gives you four modules to tweak your tones with phase correction, EQ, compression, and overdrive allowing you to get your perfect recorded tone quicker.